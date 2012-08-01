(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 01 - Fitch Ratings says that the outlook for the
Indian auto sector remains stable for H212 in view of the strong financial
profile of the major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) enabling them to
counter revenue and profitability pressures in 2012.
The major OEMs are typically the top three firms in any segment which together
account for around 75%-99% of segment's volumes. Their 2012 credit metrics are
expected to be in line with values expected during cyclical downturns.
Fitch has revised its 2012 volume growth expectations for passenger vehicles to
6%-8% from its earlier estimates of 3%-5%. The expectation is driven by
continued strong growth in utility vehicle sales and higher-than-expected growth
in passenger car and van volumes during January-March 2012 in anticipation of
excise duty hikes in FY13 (year end March). These estimates consider the
curtailed production at Maruti Suzuki Ltd (the market leader) due to an ongoing
strike.
Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) are likely to exhibit a 5%-8%
decline in sales volumes in 2012, with a continued slowdown in industrial
activity and infrastructure spending in H212. However, overall CV volumes would
possibly grow by 3%-5% in 2012, driven by a likely 11%-14% increase in light CVs
volumes where demand is driven by consumer non-discretionary activities.
In Fitch's opinion, the industry has been unable to fully exploit the business
opportunity arising from the much higher demand for diesel cars than for petrol
cars because of the government's uncertainty regarding market-linked pricing of
diesel. Several companies have postponed their investments in diesel car
capacity.
Fitch believes that the margin pressure for Indian auto companies will be
alleviated to some extent by the decline in steel and aluminium prices in 2012.
Though there could be a demand revival in the medium term, its positive impact
on operating margins would be obviated by increased domestic competition.
A revision in the outlook to positive is unlikely in the medium term, even if
interest rates are reduced, due to the adverse impact of competition-led pricing
pressure on the financial profiles of OEMs.
The credit metrics of auto companies, particularly OEMs in the MHCV segment,
would also be significantly affected by a continuation of the high interest rate
environment or a further economic slowdown. In the case of PVs, the volume
growth rate for 2012 may be negative if consumer purchasing power is further
weakened due to continued high consumer inflation coupled with a
less-than-commensurate rise in income levels.
