(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 12 - Fitch Ratings says cash losses in the Indian cotton
textile sector are impairing the debt servicing capacity of
manufacturers, making debt restructuring imminent. The agency
also notes that while the Indian government's debt restructuring
proposal for the textile sector will provide temporary relief
from liquidity pressures, it will not stem deterioration in the
capital structure of cotton textile companies, most of which are
heavily-geared.
The Textiles Ministry recently recommended a moratorium
extension by Indian banks on loans extended to Indian textile
companies, after cotton textile manufacturers reported operating
losses for H112. The operating losses were most pronounced in
cotton yarn manufacturing and lower-end fabric due to
exceptional volatility in cotton prices, making them more prone
to severe liquidity risks. Exposure of Indian banks to the
textile sector is estimated at INR600bn, of which 75% is to the
troubled cotton yarn sector.
"Restructuring of loans will delay the deleveraging of
Indian textile companies as repayments are rescheduled or
deferred, keeping debt levels high," says Tanu Sharma, Associate
Director in Fitch's Corporates team. "Leveraging continues to be
impacted adversely by high working capital debt and lower
margins."
Fitch notes that because of cash losses in H112 and the fact
that funds are tied up in inventories, debt repayment capacity
of some textile companies has deteriorated, leading to
over-utilisation of working capital limits in H112. In some
cases, companies have defaulted due to an inability to obtain
timely increase of working capital facilities, as banks
tightened lending criteria for the sector.
"Given the uncertainty over global economic recovery and,
consequently, around overseas demand for textiles, the risk is
that cotton textile companies, hit by cash losses or with large
debt amid ongoing capex, would need to undergo a financial
restructuring," says Ms Sharma.
Should the extended moratorium be made available to all
textile companies, Fitch does not preclude the possibility that
some companies which are not in immediate need of liquidity may
also opt for the extension as they had done during the 2008-2009
slowdown. Fitch assesses restructurings in line with its
Distressed Debt Exchange Criteria which entails making an
assessment as to whether or not a restructuring should be
treated as distressed and taking appropriate rating actions.
Demand for cotton and cotton products was weak between May
2011 and November 2011 as increased inventories and liquidity
pressures caused textile mills to postpone buying of cotton and
yarn. EBITDA margins of cotton yarn manufacturers fell in H112
as companies sold off the high-cost inventories acquired in H211
at the cost of lower margins and booked losses on forward
contracts for cotton purchase. Margin recovery is expected for
most textile companies in Q4 FY12 on the back of falling cotton
prices although potentially weaker-than-expected overseas demand
could offset the impact of such recovery.
In YTD FY12 (end-March), Fitch has downgraded two textile
companies by one notch to 'Fitch B+(ind)', revised the Outlooks
of four companies to Negative from Stable, downgraded, six
textile companies to 'Fitch D(ind)' and assigned two companies
'Fitch D(ind)'. Fitch has outstanding ratings on 54 textile
companies, (excluding those in the non-monitored category), out
of which two-thirds are cotton-textile companies, and one-thirds
are in synthetic or blended textiles. Fitch has largely factored
in the impact of cotton price volatility and refinancing risks
in its ratings of Indian textile manufacturers, with 80% of the
cotton textile entities rated 'Fitch BB+(ind)' and below.