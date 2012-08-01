(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 - Fitch Ratings says in its latest European CMBS bulletin that there was an increased amount of repayment activity in July. Total debt of EUR900m was repaid (13 loans), coming from loans that were either due to mature during the month, or from those that were previously extended or in workout.

Most of the loans that repaid were expected to do so by Fitch. They were all either secured on prime quality assets in prominent locations, small-ticket loans with moderate Fitch LTVs, or benefiting from strong income under long leases. Consequently, while any repayment is a welcome reminder that finance can be sourced for solid commercial real estate propositions, the news does not allay Fitch's concerns about the prospects for secondary quality collateral, on which the bulk of the CMBS portfolio is secured.

After a bumper July, during which 32 loans fell due, only one matures in August. Despite not being too large a loan to put off a single lender (EUR16.1m), a high Fitch LTV and relatively short lease term represent shortcomings, and suggest timely refinancing is unlikely. However, with ten years until legal final maturity and a current DSCR of 1.85x, there may be sufficient flexibility to allow for a managed deleveraging, subject to reletting prospects.

Fitch's Maturity Repayment Indices are incorporated into the agency's 'European CMBS Loan Maturity Bulletin', which provides data and commentary on loans backing European CMBS that are due to mature during the month. The bulletin supplements the agency's ongoing rating analysis and surveillance services and is available at www.fitchratings.com. It also looks at the status of loans that reached their maturity in previous months. Data on loan maturities is also available for download in Excel format.

Information and analysis of loan, portfolio and note-level information pertaining to all Fitch-rated European CMBS can be downloaded from www.fitchratings.com. Each loan summary in the bulletin will link to this additional data. The loan-by-loan 'CMBS SMART' surveillance pages, which are updated quarterly, contain Fitch's own performance metrics, such as the "Fitch LTV" and "Fitch Property Grade", alongside reported transaction performance data and ratings. This information is available in spreadsheets with a consistent format that can be downloaded by investors for further analysis.

Fitch's European CMBS performance tool 'CMBS SMART' is available at: www.fitchratings.com under the following headers: > Sectors > Structured Finance > CMBS > Tools > CMBS Surveillance > European

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European CMBS Loan Maturity Bulletin - August 2012

here