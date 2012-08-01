(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The Safra family finalized its acquisition of Bank Sarasin & Co Ltd.,
which will be consolidated under J. Safra Holding AG, the parent of the Safra
group of private banks (J. Safra) in July 2012.
-- We think the possible benefits of the deal could at least or more than
offset the potential pressure on banks in Switzerland due to ongoing
extraordinary increases in domestic house prices.
-- We are placing our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on J. Safra
Holding AG and our 'A-/A-2' long-and short-term ratings on subsidiary Banque
Safra - Luxembourg on CreditWatch positive.
-- The CreditWatch placements reflect our view that the enlarged J. Safra
will likely benefit from the advantages of larger size and scale and a
complementary international footprint, and be able, in particular, to compete
in tax-compliant assets.
Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB+/A-2'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Switzerland-based J. Safra
Holding AG, the parent company of the Safra group of private banks (J. Safra),
and the 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on its
subsidiary Banque Safra - Luxembourg on CreditWatch with positive
implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placements reflect our positive view of the Safra family's
recent announcement that it finalized the purchase of a majority shareholding
in Switzerland-based Bank Sarasin & Co Ltd. (Bank Sarasin, not rated) in July
2012. Bank Sarasin will be consolidated under J. Safra Holding AG.
The Safra family has announced it acquired a 50.15% stake and 71.01% in voting
rights in Bank Sarasin for a cash payment in excess of Swiss franc (CHF) 1
billion. Bank Sarasin will then be consolidated under J. Safra Holding AG.
Under Swiss law, following the closing of the transaction, J. Safra must make
a mandatory public offering to minority shareholders. J. Safra's final stake
could then increase to between 50.15% and 100%. It's our understanding that
the results of the offering and its potential impact on capital will be fully
compensated by the Safra family through a capital injection.
Based on currently available public information, we believe that Bank
Sarasin's business franchise, in particular in tax-compliant assets, makes it
an appealing partner for J. Safra in order to strengthen their franchises with
few little overlap in the overall international footprint. The enlarged J.
Safra will have CHF130 billion in assets under management (AuM) and broader
international diversification. It will also benefit from additional
distribution channels for its products and access to new growth markets,
especially in Asia and the Middle East.
The enlarged J. Safra will have about CHF12.3 billion in loans to customers
and CHF2.6 billion in equity as of June 2012 according to the group. The pro
forma Tier 1 capital ratio should be above regulatory standards, at over 14%.
Bank Sarasin is a specialized onshore wealth manager, catering to
institutional and private clients, and has investment banking operations that
are marginal compared with both domestic and international peers'. With
CHF19.4 billion (about EUR16.1 billion) in total assets and CHF96.4 billion in
AuM as of Dec. 31, 2011, Bank Sarasin is a midsize player in the Swiss banking
market. The bank has a sound and seasoned private banking franchise, in our
opinion, with wide geographic diversification of income sources. Bank
Sarasin's Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 15.6% on Dec. 31, 2011, which is above
the minimum regulatory requirement of 8% and in line with J. Safra Holding's
AG's standards.
CreditWatch
We expect to update the market about the CreditWatch placement and our view of
the business and financial profile of the enlarged J. Safra within the next 90
days, pending the results of the public offering to minority shareholders and
the availability of pro forma financial information. To update or resolve the
CreditWatch, we will estimate, in particular, our risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratio for the enlarged J. Safra and monitor the progress and size of the Safra
family's announced capital injection. We will also assess the systemic
importance of the enlarged J. Safra in Switzerland, which we view as
"supportive" to its banking industry.
We would consider a positive rating action if we saw noticeable strengthening
in J. Safra's risk position through an enlarged customer base, a more
diversified securities portfolio, significant tax-compliant assets, and the
unlocking of synergies with Bank Sarasin.