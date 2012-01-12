LONDON Jan 12 Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday he would like Dublin to make a "tentative return" to the bond markets some time in 2013.

Ireland has been shut out of the international markets since accepting a bailout from the IMF and the EU in late 2010.

Kenny was speaking at an event hosted by Thomson Reuters in London, where he talked about how Europe must create an environment to foster a return to economic growth across the union.