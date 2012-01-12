BRIEF-Sunteck Realty Dec-qtr consol profit rises
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
LONDON Jan 12 Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday he would like Dublin to make a "tentative return" to the bond markets some time in 2013.
Ireland has been shut out of the international markets since accepting a bailout from the IMF and the EU in late 2010.
Kenny was speaking at an event hosted by Thomson Reuters in London, where he talked about how Europe must create an environment to foster a return to economic growth across the union. (London Treasury Desk +44 207 542 4441)
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
* Clare McManus has been appointed as an additional company secretary of bank
* Shares of PFF have been granted a listing on main board of JSE from 2 march 2017 onwards