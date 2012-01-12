(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 12 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to FCT BS CDN ENT's class A notes.

-- Credit du Nord is the originator of the loans securitized in this transaction, which it granted to French SMEs and professionals.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to the EUR1,402.75 million asset-backed floating-rate class A notes that FCT BS CDN ENT will issue. At the same time, FCT BS CDN ENT will issue EUR300 unrated class R1 and R2 residual units (see list below).

This transaction will transfer to investors the credit risk on a portfolio of loans to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and professionals that the retail network of Credit du Nord originated in France.

From a structural perspective, this transaction will be similar to the FCT RED & BLACK FRENCH SMALL BUSINESS 2010-1 transaction that closed in November 2010.

FCT BS CDN ENT will use the note issuance proceeds to fund the purchase of a loan granted by Societe Anonyme de Credit a l'Industrie Francaise (CALIF) to Credit du Nord. The transfer of ownership of a portfolio of loans to SMEs and professionals will secure this loan. The ownership transfer will rely on the collateral provisions of the French monetary and financial code (Articles L 214-44), which implements the European financial collateral directive. If Credit du Nord defaults on the loan, the issuer can enforce the security.

The loan will transfer the credit risk of the collateral portfolio, since it is limited in recourse to the interest, principal collections, and recoveries received from the collateral portfolio.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.