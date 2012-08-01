(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 01 -
Summary analysis -- AGA International SA -------------------------- 01-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: France
Local currency AA-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jul-2007 AA-/-- --/--
27-Oct-2004 A+/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on France-based insurer, AGA International SA (AGAI) reflect its
core role within Allianz Global Assistance SAS (the collected entities are
referred to here as Allianz Global Assistance Group), which in turn Standard &
Poor's Rating Services views as strategically important to Germany-based,
ultimate parent Allianz SE (AA/Negative/A-1+). We view Allianz Global
Assistance Group's geographically diverse source of revenues and high barriers
to entry associated with the lines of business in which it operates as key
strengths. This strong competitive position has supported historic earnings,
with stable operating performance over the economic cycle. We believe these
competitive strengths will continue to support strong earnings. The ratings on
Allianz Global Assistance Group are constrained by our view of capitalization,
which we view as out of line with the rating; as well as the heavy reliance on
third party distribution.
We view Allianz Global Assistance Group as strategically important to its
ultimate parent Allianz SE, reflecting its role as the group's preferred
provider of travel insurance and assistance business. Based on our group
methodology, we factor in two notches of implicit support for AGAI's public
ratings, as opposed to the standard three notches. In line with our criteria
the ratings on AGAI are capped at one notch below those of Allianz SE. Hence
the public ratings of AGAI are protected against a one-notch deterioration of
AGAI's stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Our assessment of Allianz Global
Assistance Group's strategic importance is founded on its preferred status for
Allianz Group's assistance sales, stable operating performance consistent with
group targets, operational integration and--increasingly--common branding.
Our assessment of Allianz Global Assistance Group's ratings are founded upon
our base case assumptions that revenues and operating performance will be
relatively impervious to economic conditions in Europe. Hence we anticipate
that revenues will grow by at least 6% over 2012 and 2013; that operating
performance will remain stable; and that combined ratios will remain below
97%. As such, we anticipate profit before tax earnings in 2012 and 2013 of at
least EUR90 million.