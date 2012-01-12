(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 12 - Fitch Ratings will release its latest 15-minute "ClearThinking for Investors"
senior analyst Q&A, examining current trends in the European investment grade corporate bond
market at 15:00 GMT today.
The conversation will discuss possible major structural changes in the aluminium industry
and the impact on ratings of the trend in continental Europe towards scrip dividends.
-- Committee Previews
The conversation also includes a preview of current thoughts on issuers with pending or
recent committees, including ThyssenKrupp, Cableuropa, Dubai Holdings
Commercial Operations Group and Tupras.
This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is subject to a
variety of influences, and commentary on individual issuer ratings is forward-looking and
subject to the deliberations of individual committees.
-- Background & Contacts
The podcast was recorded on 10 January 2012 and will be available, without registration,
from 15:00 GMT today at:
here