(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 - Fitch Ratings says that the recent noteholder rejection of the resolutions proposed by BTA Ipoteka (BTAI), focusing predominantly on the removal of the dollar-indexation of the mortgage loans in Kazakh MBS 2007-1, has no impact on the transaction's ratings.

BTAI, the originator of the asset portfolio, had asked the noteholders for an authorisation to:

- Notify all borrowers of the de-indexation of the mortgages;

- Reimburse borrowers, by way of set-off, for all excess payments made from December 2011 due to currency-indexation of mortgage loans, this follows the enactment of the law on currency-indexation (the "new law") in March 2011; and

- Classify as senior expenses in the priority of payments any further borrower claims on past excess payments as and when awarded by the courts.

In Fitch's view, the rejection of these resolutions by noteholders is unlikely to have any effect in practice, since the bank is in any case obliged by the new law to take these actions.

In its analysis of the transaction in January 2012, Fitch assumed that the borrowers in the underlying portfolio are able to set-off their outstanding loan balances against all excess amounts paid since the origination of their mortgages. At the time, the agency assumed a dilution of the portfolio by approximately 31% as a result of the removal of USD-indexation. In Fitch's view, the risk and degree of uncertainty surrounding the de-indexation of the loans is unaffected by the noteholders' recent vote on the proposed resolutions.

The notes' current ratings do not reflect the risk of borrowers with fully or largely repaid loans exercising claims against BTAI; and the bank's subsequent withholding of corresponding amounts from mortgage collections with the consent of judicial authorities in Kazakhstan. The effect of such a scenario would be material impairment of the transaction, but Fitch continues to consider it as rather unlikely.

Although the alleged increase in delinquencies seems to motivate BTAI's request for a rise in servicing fees, in Fitch's opinion, arrears have been rather stable since spring 2011. Loans in arrears by more than 90 days were around 1.6% of the mortgage portfolio as of May 2012. Noteholders voted against the requested rise in serving fees requested by BTAI.

The noteholder notice introducing the proposed resolutions also states that the back-up servicer, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan ('BB-/Stable/'B'), has confirmed that it is now in a position to perform the servicer role. To Fitch's knowledge this is a first-time assertion. The agency sees this announcement as positive, as it somewhat reduces the uncertainty faced by the transaction in a scenario where BTAI's operations are discontinued. Notwithstanding, noteholders voted to maintain the transaction's servicing with BTAI until further notice.