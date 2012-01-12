(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 12 -

-- Hungarian nitrogen-based fertilizer producer Nitrogenmuvek Zrt has large domestic market share, but faces profit cyclicality and single plant exposure.

-- It has a supportive balance sheet with accumulated cash surpassing gross financial debt as of Dec. 31, 2011, and total financial debt to 2011 EBITDA expected below 1x.

-- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to the company.

-- The negative outlook mainly reflects our view of increased country-related pressures, following our recent downgrade of Hungary.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Hungary-based fertilizer producer Nitrogenmuvek Zrt. The outlook is negative.

We also assigned a 'BB-' to the company's EUR50 million bonds issued in July 2011 and due Jan. 29, 2013.

The ratings reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive."

Nitrogenmuvek is a small nitrogen-based fertilizer producer with annual capacity of almost 1 million tons and a large share of the domestic market. The company's profits are, however, cyclical, and it is exposed to single plant and potential Hungarian country risk. Nitrogenmuvek strengthened its balance sheet during 2011--the company reported it moved into a net cash position in fourth-quarter 2011.

Business risk pressure points include asset concentration, as a single plant provides all production. We believe the company's profit and operating cash flow base is moderate. We also believe the company is potentially exposed to increasing country risk in the Republic of Hungary (BB+/Negative/B), which we estimate should provide over 70% of the company's 2011 EBITDA.

Supportive business factors include 2011's very favorable industry conditions. We expect high selling prices to persist in 2012 and 2013, although we have factored some softening into our base-line scenario. We estimate that Nitrogenmuvek's EBITDA margins will remain above 20% in 2012 and 2013. Another positive factor is modest maintenance capital expenditure (capex), which is only a fraction of EBITDA. Long-term demand for fertilizers remains supportive, given increasing food needs combined with diminishing arable lands, especially those of prime quality. Nitrogenmuvek is energy efficient, as its gas use is much lower than the EU average. The company's efficiency projects will further this advantage. We note positively that the company has multiple sources of gas, and that it buys less expensive feedstock from Germany. We expect the company to retain its strong market position in its home country--it reported a 67% market share in 2010. Exports to nearby European countries provide additional profit sources and lessen the company's exposure to Hungary.

The negative outlook on Nitrogenmuvek primarily reflects our view of country-related pressure, given our downgrade of Hungary on Dec. 21, 2011. Risks potentially include working capital needs, higher taxes, and a negative currency impact. A downgrade of Hungary might lead us to lower the rating on the company. Any rating action would hinge on our assessment of the likely impact on the company's operating environment as well as the surplus cash forecast compared with the January 2013 debt maturity. Our base-line scenario assumes Nitrogenmuvek will exhibit operational resilience in 2012, as fertilizer prices are set internationally and will likely continue to provide support.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we believed country-related pressures were receding. This could happen if we affirmed the ratings on Hungary and assigned a stable outlook. The other key factor for a stable outlook would be increased visibility on cash availability to cover the January 2013 bond or other potential foreign-currency denominated debt.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept, 28, 2011.

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May, 27, 2009.

-- Key Credit Factors: Business and Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008

-- Criteria: Corporates: General: 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, Apr. 15, 2008

-- Ratings On Republic of Hungary Lowered To 'BB+/B' On Unpredictable Policy Framework; Outlook Negative, Dec. 21, 2011

-- Republic of Hungary 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Placed On Watch Negative Owing To The Unpredictable Policy Framework, Nov. 11, 2011