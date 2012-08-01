(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 01 -
Overview
-- On July 2, 2012, we revised the outlook on the Sultanate of Oman to
stable from negative.
-- Under our criteria, we equalize the rating and outlook on Oman Power
and Water Procurement Co. SAOC (OPWP) with the rating and outlook on the
sovereign.
-- We are therefore revising the outlook on OPWP to stable and affirming
the 'A' long-term issuer credit rating.
Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC (OPWP) to stable from negative. At
the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on OPWP.
Rationale
The ratings on OPWP are based on an equalization with the long-term sovereign
credit rating on the Sultanate of Oman (A/Stable/A-1). The equalization
reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the
government of Oman would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support
to OPWP in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating
approach is based on our view of OPWP's:
-- "Critical" role as the monopoly buyer and supplier of bulk electricity
and desalinated water in Oman. OPWP was set up by the government in 2005 as an
intermediary between electricity producers and distributors. Its legal role is
to secure the production capacity and output to meet "all reasonable demands"
for electricity, and to secure the production of desalinated water. This
includes the critical function of forecasting the demand and supply of
electricity and related water in Oman over a seven-year period.
-- "Integral" link with the Omani government, given the company's public
policy role and 100% state ownership through the Ministry of Finance and
government-owned Electricity Holding Co. SAOC (EHC). The government created
OPWP specifically to act as a government agency according to Article 14 of the
Law for the Regulation and Privatization of the Electricity and Related Water
Sector (Sector Law), under which OPWP must remain wholly government-owned.
OPWP's obligations are not explicitly guaranteed, but under Article 67 of the
Sector Law, the Ministry of Finance must provide adequate financing to enable
OPWP to undertake its assigned activities.
These strengths are somewhat offset by OPWP's inherently low profitability,
which mainly results from its agency role, seasonal working capital
requirements, and a potential increase in counterparty risks as Oman's
distribution companies are privatized.
Outlook
The stable outlook on OPWP reflects that on Oman. If the ratings on Oman were
to change, the ratings on OPWP would change. We currently do not expect our
view of OPWP's "critical" role and "integral" link with the Omani government
to change, meaning that the ratings on OPWP will remain equalized with those
on Oman. We also anticipate that the tariff regime will remain supportive and
that OPWP will not engage in any nonregulated activities without approval from
Oman's Authority for Electricity Regulation.
The ratings on OPWP could come under pressure should the company deviate from
its current practices and start to engage in long-term borrowing other than
that which covers working capital swings. This could lead us to reconsider our
view of OPWP's agency role and, in particular, the likelihood of government
support.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/-- A/Negative/--