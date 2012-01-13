(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- JHF's series 35 to 38 are regular monthly structured note issuances originated by JHF. The notes are backed by residential mortgage loan receivables.

-- The performance of all four transactions remains roughly within the ranges of our initial assumptions.

-- Due to the structural features of these transactions, the ratings are dependent to an extent on the credit quality of JHF.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all four transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on Japan Housing Finance Agency's (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) series 35 to 38 secured pass-through notes, which were issued from March to July 2010.

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the above transactions, we examined the data contained in the reports that we receive each month, especially data on the progress of collections, and the statements of revenues and expenditures, as well as historical performance data, including data on default rates and delinquency rates for the mother pools. As a result of our examination, we today affirmed our ratings on the series 35 to 38 notes.

Standard & Poor's is of the opinion that revisions to the Flat 35 Program (Flat 35 refers to JHF's securitization support operations) since JHF began operations in 2007 contributed to a slight increase in the default rates of the transactions. However, the performance of all the transactions remains roughly within the ranges of our initial assumptions.

The four transactions are structured note issuances originated by JHF. In principle, the asset pools backing the notes comprise loans that JHF purchased from private financial institutions under its securitization support operations (purchase program). Due to the structural features of these transactions, the ratings are dependent to an extent on the credit quality of JHF.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.