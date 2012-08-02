(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects direct impact on Japan-based NEC Corp.'s (BBB-/Stable/A-3) financial standing to be limited following the company's decision, announced Tuesday, to provide JPY17.5 billion in funds to leading semiconductor maker Renesas Electronics Corp. (not rated) to ensure stable procurement of semiconductor parts. However, we base our current ratings on NEC on an assumption that the company will improve its financial standing. Therefore, in our opinion, the ratings will come under pressure if NEC's business results are increasingly likely to fall far short of company expectations for reasons including, among others, the overall impact of aiding Renesas.

By Standard & Poor's estimates, measures of the company's financial soundness and profitability remain weak for the current ratings. As a result, we believe improved business performance at NEC in fiscal 2012 will be crucial for the company to maintain the current ratings. NEC did not disclose details of its financial support for Renesas, such as the financing method or timeline for repayment. Nevertheless, we believe NEC's financial burden and risk exposure to Renesas is likely to grow. Therefore, a key factor in our analysis will be the degree to which risk related to assistance to Renesas may affect NEC's business performance and financial standing, including whether NEC intends to provide Renesas with continued assistance and potential impact on NEC of a material worsening of Renesas' business performance.

We expect NEC's reform of its business structure, which has cut fixed expenses, and its main information technology services and career networking business to underpin profitability. We expect NEC's business results for fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) to be in line with its projections. While NEC made a net loss for the first quarter of 2012, which it had anticipated, it has not changed its projections for the first half of fiscal 2012 or the full year. It projects a profit for the full year.

We would consider downgrading NEC if improvement in key financial measures for the company were more likely to slow, likely because of an increase in financial assistance to Renesas or an increase in its own pension liabilities. We might also consider a downgrade if NEC's earnings or free cash flow were more likely to fall far short of the company's expectations or if we thought the ratio of NEC's debt to EBITDA after adjustments for lease and pension liabilities was unlikely to moderate to below 4x in the next one to two years.

