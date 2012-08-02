BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 -
Ratings -- La Mondiale -------------------------------------------- 02-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: France
Local currency BBB+/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Aug-2012 BBB+/-- --/--
09-Jul-2009 A-/-- --/--
29-Oct-2008 A/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Negative 02-Aug-2012
EUR400 mil var rate callable jr sub perp nts BBB- 02-Aug-2012
EUR200 mil var rate (proposed) fxd to fltg rate
callable deeply jr sub perp nts BBB- 02-Aug-2012
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme