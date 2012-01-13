(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 13 - The Spanish government's recent decision to extend the freeze on electricity tariffs could have potential credit implications for utilities with a significant share of Spanish operations, according to a Credit FAQ published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Titled "How The Spanish Electricity Tariff Deficit And Political Uncertainties May Affect The Ratings On Spanish Utilities," the FAQ addresses the following questions:

-- What plans are in place to reduce the Spanish electricity tariff deficit accumulated to date?

-- What effect has the Spanish electricity tariff deficit had on the ratings on affected utilities to date?

-- What effects will the tariff freeze in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the first quarter of 2012 have on rated utilities with Spanish operations?

-- What is Standard & Poor's base-case scenario for its ratings on affected utilities with respect to the development of the Spanish electricity tariff deficit accumulation and related tariff adjustments?

-- How could current uncertainties about the new government's energy policies affect Standard & Poor's base-case scenario and, consequently, the assessment of affected utilities' creditworthiness?

-- How could the sovereign stress in the European Economic and Monetary Union influence Standard & Poor's assessment of the stand-alone credit profiles of utilities with Spanish operations?