(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 -

Overview

-- We believe the margins of Spanish meat processor Campofrio Food Group S.A. (CFG) will remain under pressure, due to high input costs and subdued consumer spending in Europe.

-- We project the group's adjusted leverage ratio to increase to about 4.6x by the end of 2012, and we see limited potential for improvement.

-- We are revising our outlook on CFG to negative from stable and affirming our 'BB-' rating.

-- The negative outlook reflects that we could lower the rating if the group's profitability did not improve and leverage remained at 4.6x or higher over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Spanish meat processor Campofrio Food Group S.A. (CFG) to negative from stable and affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on the group's EUR500 million unsecured bond due in 2016. The recovery rating on this bond is unchanged at '4' indicating our estimate of 30%-50% recovery for bondholders in the event of a default.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that CFG might not be able to restore its profitability in 2012 or 2013. This is because input prices remain at record high levels and consumer spending is constrained by the persistently weak economic environment, high unemployment, and austerity measures in Europe. In our view, these factors would cause the leverage ratio (debt to EBITDA) to remain higher than 4.5x, which is not commensurate with our 'BB-' rating. The company's exposure to the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) also weighs moderately on our assessment.

CFG's absolute EBITDA declined by 7.6% and the EBITDA margin by 130 basis points in the first half of 2012, which we believe the company might find difficult to recover. We understand that CFG is renegotiating prices with retailers to pass on some price increases, as meat and energy costs remain high. However, we believe CFG may be unable to pass on the majority of the input cost inflation due to weak economic conditions, high unemployment, and austerity measures, including an upcoming increase in value-added tax in Spain.

Our base-case scenario for 2012 and 2013 encompasses the following assumptions:

-- Top-line growth of 4%-5% for CFG in 2012, including 1% organic growth and a contribution from Italy-based Fiorucci, which CFG acquired in April 2011. Thereafter, we forecast about 1% of organic sales growth annually, reflecting CFG's strong local brands and innovation capacity. This growth rate is slightly lower than the 1.3% recorded in the first half of 2012 because economic conditions have worsened;

-- For 2012, an EBITDA margin of about 8.5%, after our adjustments. We anticipate limited improvement thereafter because we foresee only moderate headroom for price increases and no material reduction of CFG's main input costs. We believe that Fiorucci's operating margins will remain below that of the group for at least the next 12-18 months;

-- Capital expenditure including about EUR50 million of annual maintenance capital expenditure and about EUR120 million of discretionary spending over the next three years, since the company is redefining its manufacturing process;

-- Limited shareholder returns, including no dividend payments in 2012 and limited amounts thereafter, and very modest share buybacks, with no material deviation from the EUR2.3 million spent in 2011; and

-- Limited acquisitions.

Under these assumptions, we calculate that CFG's annual free cash flow will decline, but stay positive, which remains a key factor for the 'BB-' rating. We also estimate that CFG's leverage ratio will be about 4.6x by the end of 2012, an increase from 4.5x as of June 30, 2012, and 4.2x at year-end 2011. We don't anticipate a significant improvement in 2013.

Liquidity

We view the group's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We believe the group's sources of liquidity will continue to comfortably exceed its uses of liquidity by 1.2x over the next 12 months.

The group's main liquidity sources include:

-- EUR136 million in cash at the end of June 2012;

-- Annual funds from operations of about EUR100 million; and

-- Flat working capital movements despite growth in revenues. This reflects our opinion of CFG's track record of disciplined cash management, although we believe the cash inflow from working capital optimization recorded in previous years will level off.

The group also has access to EUR190 million of committed back-up lines and an additional EUR20 million of uncommitted lines, but we don't take them into account in our calculations because they mature in less than 12 months.