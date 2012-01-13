(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 13 -
OVERVIEW
-- Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. (ZIC) is proposing to issue $500 million
undated reset capital notes, which will be repackaged as secured notes by
Cloverie PLC.
-- We are assigning our 'A' long-term debt rating to ZIC's notes, which
will be subordinated to senior creditors.
-- We understand that ZIC issued the subordinated notes for general
corporate purposes and to refinance merger and acquisition transactions that
have already been announced.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A' long-term debt rating
to the proposed $500 million undated reset capital notes to be issued by Switzerland-based
insurer Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. (ZIC; AA-/Stable/A-1+). The notes will be issued
under ZIC's $18 billion euro medium-term note program and the rating is subject to the receipt
of the final terms and conditions. The notes will be purchased and repackaged by special-purpose
entity Cloverie PLC, which will then issue secured notes collateralized by ZIC's notes.
The proposed issue rating incorporates our standard methodology for deeply
subordinated debt issues. We have rated the subordinated notes two notches
below the long-term counterparty credit rating on the issuer. We have also
rated the notes on the understanding that the issue will be subordinated to
senior creditors. In addition, we currently assume that ZIC can choose to
defer interest if, within a look-back period of up to six months, Zurich
Financial Services Ltd (ZFS) has not declared or paid any dividend, nor has it
paid interest on any junior- or equal-ranked securities issued or guaranteed
by ZIC or ZFS (unless in each case compulsory). The transaction documents
define certain "solvency events," after which interest deferral is mandatory
if ZIC has not declared or paid a dividend and has not paid interest on any
junior- or equal-ranked securities it has issued or guaranteed (unless
compulsory).
The secured notes issued by Cloverie PLC repackage the ZIC issue in the form
of a pass through. The performance and credit risk of the secured notes are
linked to the performance and credit risk of the ZIC notes. Likewise, the
terms and conditions of the secured notes correspond to ZIC's obligations to
Cloverie PLC under the ZIC notes. If ZIC were to become insolvent or be
dissolved, these notes would be subordinate to all of ZIC's senior obligations.
ZIC can call the subordinated notes after six years, on Jan. 18, 2018, and on
any coupon date thereafter, subject to approval from its regulator. Initially,
ZIC will pay a fixed coupon of 8.25% for six years, after which the coupon can
be reset every six years. A step-up of 100 basis points would apply at the
second reset date (Jan. 18, 2024).
We expect to classify the subordinated notes as having "intermediate equity
content" under our current hybrid capital criteria. Securities of this nature
can compose up to 25% of total adjusted capital (TAC); our calculation of TAC
forms the basis of our consolidated risk-based capital analysis of insurance
companies. Under our criteria, the notes can only be included if they are also
considered eligible for regulatory solvency treatment and the aggregate amount
of included notes does not exceed the total amount eligible for regulatory
solvency treatment.
We understand that ZIC issued the subordinated notes for general corporate
purposes and to refinance merger and acquisition transactions that have
already been announced. Including this transaction, we estimate that the
group's financial leverage (debt plus hybrid capital divided by the sum of
economic capital available, debt, and hybrid capital) will remain less than
25% and the fixed charge coverage (EBITDA divided by senior and subordinated
debt interest) will be 8x-10x, which is in line with the current rating
category.
