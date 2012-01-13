(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Insurance Centre (Russia)'s (RIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B' and National IFS rating at 'BBB-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable.

The ratings continue to reflect RIC's relatively strong operational profile of a specialised commercial property and casualty underwriter with expertise in core lines. Although underwriting performance weakened in 9M11, Fitch expects that some of the drivers behind the weakening are unlikely to be repeated in 2012. The Stable Outlooks also reflect the agency's expectation that weaker operating performance in 2011 will not significantly damage the insurer's capital strength. The ratings continue to be constrained by the significant risks on the asset side of RIC's balance sheet.

RIC has reported a weakening of its underwriting performance, with the combined ratio growing to 102% in 9M11 from 81% in 9M10. This was driven by the loss ratio component and was only slightly compensated by the cut in the expense levels. The combination of weaker underwriting performance with the relative weakening of investment returns in the local market means Fitch believes that RIC will report a weaker operating result in FY11 than in the previous five years. However, the agency does not expect that this will undermine RIC's capital in 2011.

The deterioration of the loss ratio reflected unfavourable claims experience, primarily in cargo insurance, the mixed inwards non-proportional portfolio and some other lines as well as a rare surge in the IBNR reserve level. Whereas the volatility of the loss ratio created by the IBNR reserve appears to be largely of a methodological and temporary nature, Fitch is more concerned by the growth of the loss ratio before the IBNR contribution. Although this was moderate in 9M11, it could highlight the necessity to strengthen the underwriting discipline in the underperforming lines.

According to Fitch's assessment, RIC's risk-adjusted capital position improved due to the RUB250m capital injection in Q311 and following a moderate reduction of the risks on the asset side of the insurer's balance sheet. The agency continues to view RIC's capital adequacy as supportive of the rating and will monitor the development of the balance sheet quality to assess the sustainability of its improvement in the next few quarters.

In Fitch's view, RIC carries a significant amount of low liquid assets and lacks conservatism when managing its liquid investment assets. The exact exposure of RIC's capital to low liquid assets is difficult to quantify due to the significant volatility of balance items between reporting dates and the absence of established markets for these assets. The insurer's tradable portfolio contains significant issuer concentrations and is increasingly exposed to equities.

RIC continues to hold a strong position in the niche of property and casualty insurance for Russian defence, space and related civil enterprises. Fitch does not expect that RIC's niche to contract, as according to the government budgets, the volume of spending on related industries is not scheduled to be cut in the medium term.

Fitch considers the insurer's key competitive threat to be the potentially increased appetite of some of the large multiline players, which are already present in the niche but have not aggressively tried to increase their share. The agency believes RIC might be able to withstand some competitive pressure of this kind. Pressure from new players is unlikely to emerge due to the presence of high barriers for entry to the niche.

Fitch would view a substantial and sustainable reduction of risks on the asset side of RIC's balance sheet as a key trigger for an upgrade. Conversely, further weakening of the risk-adjusted capital strength could result in negative rating actions.

If RIC fails to achieve a fundamental improvement of its underwriting performance and particularly its loss ratio in 2012, this could result in negative rating actions.

RIC had gross assets of RUB4.7bn at end-9M11 and gross premiums written of RUB3.2bn in 9M11.