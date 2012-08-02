BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 -
Ratings -- EVN AG ----------------------------------------02-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Austria
Primary SIC: Electric and
other services
combined
Mult. CUSIP6: 269265
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Aug-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
30-Mar-2009 A-/-- A-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
¥8 bil 5.20% bnds due 09/01/2014 BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
¥12 bil 3.13% nts due 01/09/2024 BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
CHF250 mil 3.625% Tranche 1 med-term nts ser 2
due 02/20/2014 BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
EUR150 mil 5.25% med-term nts ser 5 due
06/23/2017 BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
EUR28.5 mil 5.00% med-term nts ser 4 due
03/11/2016 BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 03/03/2011: sr
unsecd BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
EUR300 mil 4.25% med-term nts due 04/13/2022 BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme