(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our 'AA (sf)' ratings on the class A notes in series 2008-3 and 2009-6, following a downgrade of the swap provider.

-- We have today taken various rating actions, following our review of the transactions' performance and our analysis of the counterparty risk under our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- Series 2008-3 is backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential properties located in Italy, granted to individuals and originated by the Italian branch of Barclays Bank. Series 2009-6 features the same type of properties and borrowers, but about one-third of the loans were originated by the Italian branch of Macquaire. Series 2008-3 closed in July 2008, and series 2009-6 in November 2009.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on the class A notes in Mercurio Mortgage Finance S.r.l.'s series 2008-3 and series 2009-6 (see list below).

Specifically, we have:

-- Lowered our rating on the series 2008-3 class A notes to 'AA- (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' and removed it from CreditWatch negative; and

-- Raised our rating on the series 2009-6 class A notes to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'AA (sf)'and removed it from CreditWatch negative.

Today's rating actions follow our December 2011 CreditWatch placement of these ratings, and our review of the transactions' performance and counterparty risk under our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating Actions--Dec. 21, 2011," published on Dec. 21, 2012, and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

The level of arrears in the series 2008-3 portfolio has been fairly stable since closing in July 2008, totaling 2.59% in July 2012 (excluding severe delinquencies but including technical arrears). Series 2009-6 has shown a much higher level of arrears since closing (including technical arrears), but without any increasing trend so far. Total arrears are 5.33% as of July 2012, compared with an average of 5.03% since closing, and 4.81% when we assigned our rating. When we rated series 2009-6 in August 2010, we incorporated into our credit analysis high arrears levels and lower credit quality of the portfolio than the average for the Italian market.

Severe delinquencies (defined as "incaglio") currently comprise 0.82% of the outstanding balance of the portfolio in series 2008-3, and 1.64% in series 2009-6.

For series 2008-3, defaults since closing have been limited, currently being 0.58% of the initial collateral balance. In series 2009-6, defaults have so far totaled 1.41% (more than double the ratio in series 2008-3); however, the total amount of new defaults has decreased in the past two months.

Both transactions feature a mechanism that traps available excess spread to cover 100% of the balance of defaulted mortgages, plus 25% of the severe delinquencies. Since closing, the available excess spread has been sufficient to cover all defaults and 25% of the severe delinquencies in both series 2008-3 and 2009-6. In addition, the credit enhancement available for the class A notes (represented only by nonamortizing cash reserves, being 9% of the original pool balance) has increased to 15.13% from 9.00% at closing for series 2008-3, and to 11.23% from 9.00% at closing for series 2009-6.

On Nov. 29, 2011, we lowered our rating on the issuer's swap and guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider (Barclays Bank PLC) to A+/Stable/A-1 from AA-/Negative/A-1+ (see "Research Update: Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable," published on Nov. 29, 2011).

On Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A notes in Mercurio Mortgage Finance series 2008-3 and 2009-6, following our Nov. 29 downgrade of Barclays Bank (see "European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating Actions--Dec. 21, 2011").

Since our short-term rating on Barclays Bank is still not lower than 'A-1', no remedy action was required in these transactions following our downgrade of Barclays Bank. This reflects the swap documents for series 2008-3 and 2009-6, which were drafted in line with our (superseded) 2007 and 2008 criteria, respectively ("Revised Framework For Applying Counterparty And Supporting Party Criteria," published on May 8, 2007, and "Methodology: Updated Counterparty Criteria For Derivatives: Eligibility Of 'A-2' Counterparties Removed In 'AAA' Transactions," published on Oct. 22, 2008).

The counterparty analysis relating to the swap provider has not changed since our previous counterparty-related review in June 2011. For series 2008-3, the downgrade language relating to the interest rate swap provider (Barclays Bank) is not in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria. We therefore tested additional scenarios in our cash flow analysis where we did not consider the interest rate swap. On the contrary, for series 2009-6, we can give benefit to the swap in our rating scenarios, since the swap agreements' downgrade language is in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria.

With regard to Barclays Bank as the GIC provider holding the cash reserves, our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria--which were applicable when we reviewed these transactions for counterparty risk in June 2011--classified the bank's support to the transactions as "direct substantial" (while the downgrade language is for "direct limited" support). This was because cash reserves were 9% of the original pool balance--thus higher than the 5% threshold and with an exposure longer than 365 days. At that time, we therefore tested additional scenarios in our cash flow analysis, assuming cash reserves being equal to 5% of the original pool balance, for the purpose of categorizing the GIC provider as "direct limited," for both series.

Our 2012 counterparty criteria now classify Barclays Bank's support as "bank account limited". In such a role, we would consider it an eligible counterparty as long as we rate it 'A/A-1' or above, and we can now give full credit to the cash reserves in our scenarios.

We note that other relevant aspects of our counterparty analysis have not changed since our previous counterparty-related review on June 27, 2011 (see "S&P Resolves 99 European Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria CreditWatch Placements (June 27, 2011 Review)").

Based on our performance review and the results of our counterparty risk analysis, including our cash flow model test without the benefit of the swap for series 2008-3, we have today taken the following rating actions:

-- In series 2008-3, we have lowered to 'AA- (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes for counterparty reasons, as the new rating is equal to the swap provider's long-term issuer credit rating ('A+') plus one notch. This reflects the fact that this transaction's class A notes cannot withstand our stress test at a 'AA (sf)' or 'AA+ (sf)' level without the benefit of the swap.

-- In series 2009-6, we have raised to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes. This reflects the counterparty analysis and the transaction's performance being in line with our expectations when we assigned our rating in August 2010.

Mercurio Mortgage Finance's series 2008-3 is backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential properties located in Italy, granted to individuals and originated by the Italian branch of