(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on PT Chandra Asri
Petrochemical Tbk. (CAP: B+/Stable/--) is not affected by the company's weak half-year
results. CAP's EBITDA margin of about 0.7% for the half year ended June 30, 2012, fell short of
our estimate of 3%-4%. We believe the company's EBITDA margin could improve in the second half
of 2012, but remain subdued because of still-high feedstock costs and weak product prices,
particularly of polyethylene. We anticipate that CAP's debt-to-EBITDA ratio could temporarily
increase to 4.5x-5x, which is weaker than our expectation of 3.5x.
We still view CAP's liquidity as "adequate," as our criteria define the term. The company
can fund its capital spending for 2012 from internal sources, following a full drawdown of a
US$150 million term loan. As of June 30, 2012, CAP has a cash balance of US$113.7 million and no
short-term debt maturities. The company's capital expenditure for the rest of the year is about
US$60 million.