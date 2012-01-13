(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 13 - The Indian central bank's proposed guidelines for implementing Basel III in India could strengthen the capitalization and credit profiles of banks in the country. The draft guidelines, which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced, may negatively affect the credit growth of a few banks. But overall, the guidelines--if implemented--will benefit Indian banks' stand-alone credit profiles. That's according to a report titled "RBI's Basel III Guidelines Will Enhance Indian Banks' Stand-Alone Credit Profiles," that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published today.

According to the report, the RBI's conservative approach should enhance capitalization in a country where Standard & Poor's views economic risks to be relatively high. The RBI's stringent capitalization requirements will also help improve Indian banks' risk-adjusted capital ratios, which are currently lower than those of many Asian peers. The RBI's guidelines on capitalization are more stringent than what the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has proposed. They are also conservative compared with those of some other Asian peers. In addition, the RBI expects banks to meet these requirements in a relatively shorter time frame.

"We believe that the risk-adjusted capitalization of banks in India, especially government-owned banks, remains moderate, and that it a rating weakness. Moreover, regular capital infusion is vital for banks' high growth," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Geeta Chugh. "Nevertheless, we expect the banks that we rate in India to meet the RBI's proposed regulatory requirements within the stipulated period."

Standard & Poor's has estimated the common equity capital ratios for the banks that it rates in India applying the Basel III framework, assuming capital norms are implemented immediately and not in phases. Most rated government-owned banks have weaker common equity capital ratios than suggested in the RBI's draft guidelines. These banks will therefore need to infuse capital to meet Basel III norms.

The government-owned banks could either receive capital directly from the government or they could tap the capital markets. The government's planned capital injection in government-owned banks in 2012 to ensure that these banks maintain a Tier 1 capital ratio (under Basel II) of 8% will be beneficial for the banks. Fiscal deficit considerations will, however, limit the government's ability to infuse capital.

"While we expect the stand-alone credit profiles of Indian banks to improve, we do not expect any change in the ratings on these banks," said Ms. Chugh. "On the flip side, increased capital requirements could make it harder for Indian banks to grow. But this is unlikely to lead to solvency issues."

The article says that most rated Asia-Pacific banks are in a better position than banks in other regions to meet the higher capitalization requirements under Basel III. However, the Asia-Pacific banking sector is not homogeneous. High-growth banking systems such as China and Indonesia will find it difficult to replenish capital, while more mature markets with low growth, such as Japan, will need to improve their capital quality amid relatively weak earnings. The RBI's new norms on capital adequacy will help rectify the gap in risk-adjusted capital of Indian banks compared to their Asian peers.