Jan 13 - The Indian central bank's proposed guidelines for implementing Basel III in India
could strengthen the capitalization and credit profiles of banks in the country. The draft
guidelines, which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced, may
negatively affect the credit growth of a few banks. But overall, the
guidelines--if implemented--will benefit Indian banks' stand-alone credit
profiles. That's according to a report titled "RBI's Basel III Guidelines Will
Enhance Indian Banks' Stand-Alone Credit Profiles," that Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services published today.
According to the report, the RBI's conservative approach should enhance
capitalization in a country where Standard & Poor's views economic risks to be
relatively high. The RBI's stringent capitalization requirements will also
help improve Indian banks' risk-adjusted capital ratios, which are currently
lower than those of many Asian peers. The RBI's guidelines on capitalization
are more stringent than what the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS)
has proposed. They are also conservative compared with those of some other
Asian peers. In addition, the RBI expects banks to meet these requirements in
a relatively shorter time frame.
"We believe that the risk-adjusted capitalization of banks in India,
especially government-owned banks, remains moderate, and that it a rating
weakness. Moreover, regular capital infusion is vital for banks' high growth,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Geeta Chugh. "Nevertheless, we expect
the banks that we rate in India to meet the RBI's proposed regulatory
requirements within the stipulated period."
Standard & Poor's has estimated the common equity capital ratios for the banks
that it rates in India applying the Basel III framework, assuming capital
norms are implemented immediately and not in phases. Most rated
government-owned banks have weaker common equity capital ratios than suggested
in the RBI's draft guidelines. These banks will therefore need to infuse
capital to meet Basel III norms.
The government-owned banks could either receive capital directly from the
government or they could tap the capital markets. The government's planned
capital injection in government-owned banks in 2012 to ensure that these banks
maintain a Tier 1 capital ratio (under Basel II) of 8% will be beneficial for
the banks. Fiscal deficit considerations will, however, limit the government's
ability to infuse capital.
"While we expect the stand-alone credit profiles of Indian banks to improve,
we do not expect any change in the ratings on these banks," said Ms. Chugh.
"On the flip side, increased capital requirements could make it harder for
Indian banks to grow. But this is unlikely to lead to solvency issues."
The article says that most rated Asia-Pacific banks are in a better position
than banks in other regions to meet the higher capitalization requirements
under Basel III. However, the Asia-Pacific banking sector is not homogeneous.
High-growth banking systems such as China and Indonesia will find it difficult
to replenish capital, while more mature markets with low growth, such as
Japan, will need to improve their capital quality amid relatively weak
earnings. The RBI's new norms on capital adequacy will help rectify the gap in
risk-adjusted capital of Indian banks compared to their Asian peers.