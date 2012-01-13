BRIEF-ZTE Corp updates on export restrictions by U.S. Commerce Department
* Updated information in relation to export restrictions by U.S. Commerce Department
Jan 13 ATF DPR Company
* Moody's: Rating on ATF DPR Company notes unchanged following amendments, Kazakh DPR transaction
* Updated information in relation to export restrictions by U.S. Commerce Department
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese stocks dropped on Tuesday afternoon, with Toshiba Corp's diving after it delayed its earnings release, including details of a multibillion dollar charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014