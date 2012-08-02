BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings has migrated the 'Fitch D(ind)' rating of India-based Prime Impex Limited's (PIL) non-fund based limits of INR2,860m to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the agency's website.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of PIL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme