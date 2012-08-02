(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Our 2012 counterparty criteria does not classify certain transaction accounts as direct substantial support.

-- As a result, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in Deva Financing.

-- The Mortgage Business originated the loans in the pool of first-ranking mortgages that back U.K. RMBS transaction Deva Financing.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Deva Financing PLC (see list below).

Today's rating actions reflect the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). Our rating actions also reflect the resolution of our Dec. 21, 2011 CreditWatch negative placements (see "European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating Actions"), after we lowered our long-term rating on Bank of Scotland PLC (BoS; A/Stable/A-1) to 'A' from 'A+' in November 2011.

The reserve fund in this transaction is held with BoS. Under our superseded 2010 counterparty criteria, we classified the reserve fund as direct substantial support, since it represents 19% of the closing pool balance and the exposure period is greater than 365 days.

However, our 2012 counterparty criteria does not classify certain transaction accounts as direct substantial support. We can therefore give full benefit to the reserve fund in this transaction at all rating levels.

Following the application of our 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria, our credit analysis results shows an increase in the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and the weighted-average loss severity (WALS) for each rating level (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). The change in the WALS is mainly due to the application of our revised market-value decline assumptions. The overall effect of the application of our criteria is an increase in the required credit enhancement at each rating level.

As a result of the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria and our 2012 counterparty criteria, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in Deva Financing.

Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected deterioration that we would expect at each rating level for time horizons of one year and three years, under moderate stress conditions, are in line with our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

The Mortgage Business PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BoS, originated the loans in the pool of first-ranking mortgages that back U.K. RMBS transaction Deva Financing.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Deva Financing PLC

GBP6.9 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A1 AAA (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A2 AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A3 AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A4 AA (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg