UPDATE 2-Singapore bank OCBC flags oil sector woes as Q4 profit hits 3-yr low
* Bank sees more stress on loan portfolio from oil and gas sector (Recasts with CEO's comments from briefing, adds share move)
Jan 13 Columbus State Community College (CSCC)(OH)
* Moody's affirms Aa3 rating on Columbus State Community College'S (OH) outstanding debt, outlook remains stable.
* Bank sees more stress on loan portfolio from oil and gas sector (Recasts with CEO's comments from briefing, adds share move)
* Mine site located at Barangay Cagdianao, Claver, Surigao Del Norte, was unaffected by the earthquake
BEIJING, Feb 14 China's insurance industry premium income is expected to grow at a slower pace in 2017 due to tighter regulations, the country's top insurance regulator said on Tuesday.