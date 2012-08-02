(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Eurasia Insurance Co. ------------------------- 02-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Kazakhstan
Local currency BB/Positive/--
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Dec-2010 BB/-- --/--
24-Jun-2009 BB-/-- --/--
06-Jun-2008 B+/-- --/--
23-Nov-2007 NR/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Eurasia Insurance Co. reflects still-high industry and country
risks in Kazakhstan and potentially high credit risks stemming from the
company's investments in the local banking sector and domestic corporate
issuers. In Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view, Eurasia Insurance's
extremely strong risk-based capital adequacy ratio helps mitigate these risks,
as well as its position as the leading domestic insurer and reinsurer in
Kazakhstan and good operating performance over the past several years.
In our view, Eurasia Insurance's competitive position is gradually improving,
thanks to its steadily expanding international book of business. With a market
share of 11.6% based on net premiums written (NPW), Eurasia Insurance is the
leading insurer in Kazakhstan, followed by Halyk-Kazakhinstrakh (7.4%) and
Nomad Insurance (7.0%).
In 2011, Eurasia Insurance maintained its dominant position in Kazakhstan's
inward reinsurance with a market share of about 85%. Although its geographic
focus is mainly on the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Eurasia
Insurance also reinsures risk in 68 countries. We view as positive that
Eurasia Insurance's competitive standing is supported by its reinsurance
capacity, which is the largest in the domestic market; good quality of service
and expertise; and an advanced information-technology (IT) platform.
The company has maintained sound operating results over the past several
years. The five-year average net combined ratio is 63%. In 2011, the return on
equity (ROE) was 20% and the return on revenues (ROR) 54%. We anticipate that
Eurasia Insurance will be able to maintain a net combined ratio of less than
80%, thanks to a stable expense ratio and a low loss ratio. The net combined
ratio is a loss-and-expense metric, the lower the ratio the more profitable
the insurer. The ROE in 2012 is likely to be about 20%, which is in line with
the company's five-year average results.
In May 2012, Eurasia Insurance's share capital reached Kazakhstani tenge (KZT)
40 billion (about $260 million), reinforced by additional profits of KZT2.6
billion (about $17 million). In our view, Eurasia Insurance has maintained
extremely strong risk-based capital adequacy. We do not foresee the company's
risk-based capital falling to below a very strong level. By contrast, we
assess capitalization as good, and somewhat weaker, because of the small
absolute size of the capital base.
The investment portfolio's average credit quality has stabilized at about
'BB', with diversification into adequate-quality foreign Eurobonds. On Dec.
31, 2011, 86% of the investment portfolio comprised bonds and 14% cash and
deposits with domestic banks. We don't anticipate a significant change in the
quality and mix of investments, but credit quality could be pressured by
vulnerable investments in Kazakh instruments.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects that we might raise the ratings if Eurasia
Insurance is able to further enhance its competitive position, increasing
premium volumes, while delivering sound operating results and maintaining its
current investment profile.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Eurasia Insurance's competitive
standing deteriorated, due to a significant decline in premiums, and the
company subsequently loses its leading positions in the market. Weaker
operating results, reflected in a net combined ratio of more than 100%;
worsening credit quality of investments; or significant deterioration of the
capital position could trigger a downgrade.
