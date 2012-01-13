(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Aon Corp.
(NYSE:AON; BBB+/Stable/A-2) and its guaranteed subsidiaries are unaffected by the
announcement that the company intends to change its incorporation to the U.K. from the U.S. We
view the
change as neutral to the rating because Aon is global, so a change in the
country of domicile is unlikely to affect its business. We expect no change to
Aon's operations, strategy, or corporate mission. We believe the change in
incorporation could allow Aon better access to capital currently held
internationally. It also could provide for better future cash flow from its
growing international operations, and will likely allow greater capital
flexibility because of more-favorable tax treatment in the U.K. for
repatriation of earnings.