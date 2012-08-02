(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Silk Road Finance Number Three plc's RMBS notes final ratings, as follows:

Class A: GBP650,000,000: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B1 VFN GBP108,017,500: Not Rated

Class B2 VFN GBP14,000,000: Not Rated

Class C VFN GBP27,450,400: Not Rated

The notes are the third Fitch-rated standalone pass-through UK RMBS issuance under the Silk Road Finance series. The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated in the UK by The Co-operative Bank plc (Co-op, 'BBB+'/RWN/'F2') under the Britannia brand name or by the former Britannia Building Society.

The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), Co-op's origination and underwriting procedures, Co-op's servicing capability and the transaction's legal structure. CE for the class A notes initially totals 16.75%, which is provided by the subordination of the class B1 VFN (14.25%) and a non-amortising reserve account of 2.5% which was fully funded at closing.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports referenced below.

Co-op provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. All relevant key data fields were provided in the data tape, with the exception of builder's deposit information, and a small number of property build dates. Where build dates were unavailable, Fitch assumed properties were newly built at origination. Fitch then assumed new build properties were subject to a builder's deposit and applied its criteria accordingly.

Co-op was also unable to provide the updated loan amount at latest advance and valuation where a loan had been subject to a further advance. Fitch has conservatively restated the loan amount at latest advance based upon the value of the initial loan amount and subsequent advances. Fitch has also conservatively indexed the initial valuation amount using its criteria based indexation policy to restate the original loan to value (OLTV) for each loan subject to a further advance.

Fitch noted that the collateral posting requirements pertinent to the swap within the transaction contained a deviation from the agency's criteria. Fitch considered the additional risk this posed to the transaction in its analysis.

Fitch modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

Details of the model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity will be included in the presale report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.