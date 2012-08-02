(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- U.S.-based business process outsourcer West Corp. intends to issue $720 million of term loan B debt and $250 million of add-on senior unsecured notes to refinance upcoming maturities and to pay a $500 million dividend.

-- The financing relieves previous pressure on loan covenants. We expect covenant headroom to be almost 20% initially.

-- We are rating the proposed term loan B 'BB-' with a recovery rating of '2'. The proposed notes remain at 'B' with a recovery rating of '5' following the add-on.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that revenue and EBITDA growth will be modest over the remainder of 2012 and in 2013, but should still enable the company to de-lever slightly and maintain sufficient covenant compliance over the intermediate term.

Rating Action

On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Omaha, Neb.-based West Corp.'s proposed $720 million incremental secured term loan due 2018 its issue-level rating of 'BB-' (one notch above than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company). We assigned this debt a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for the bondholders in the event of a payment default.

Following the $250 million add-on, the issue-level rating on the company's now aggregate $900 million of senior unsecured notes remains at 'B' (one notch lower than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating on the notes remains at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use proceeds to refinance the existing $448 million term loan B tranche due October 2013 and fund a $500 million distribution to shareholders.

Existing ratings on the company, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, were affirmed. The rating outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating on Omaha, Neb.-based business process outsourcer West Corp. reflects our expectation that leverage will remain high, in the 5x-6x area over the intermediate term, as the company continues its acquisition-oriented growth strategy. This expectation underscores our assessment of West Corp.'s financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria). West has been an active acquirer of automated services companies as it seeks to expand its presence in higher-margin areas. We believe West's business risk profile is "fair," based on its good EBITDA margin and revenue stability. We believe these dynamics will result in West achieving low- to mid-single-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA growth, on average, over the intermediate term, with slightly lower leverage.

West is a business process outsourcer of conferencing services, public safety services, automated alerts, notifications services, and agent-based and automated call center services, with operations in the U.S., the U.K., and many other countries. West's business risk profile is fair, based on its good EBITDA margin and competitive position in the fragmented, highly competitive market for communication services. West competes against larger peers with significant offshore operations, and often against clients' in-house staff. The market for conferencing services also is competitive, despite higher margins. West constantly strives to increase call volume and reduce costs to offset steadily declining pricing. This trade-off will likely have a negative impact on margins over time. Nonetheless, we believe longer-term trends generally will continue to favor outsourcers such as West, as companies continue outsourcing noncore functions to extract operating efficiencies.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect modest revenue and EBITDA growth in the remainder of 2012 and in 2013, reflecting growth in conferencing and acquisitions. We expect second-half 2012 revenue and EBITDA growth at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate, as cross-selling and conference minutes keep growing. These positives partly will be offset by ongoing declines in conference-minute rates and a weak economy. We expect a slight EBITDA margin deterioration from continuous pricing pressure.

West's most recent quarterly performance was in line with our expectations. For the three months ended June 30, 2012, revenue increased 6.3% year over year, primarily due to acquisitions. Acquisitions contributed about 80% of the growth during the quarter. Over the same period, EBITDA increased 4.3%, as the containment of sales, general, and administrative expenses were offset by a decrease in gross margin. Acquisitions and a revenue mix shift within the communication services segment, favoring more labor-intense businesses, contributed to the increase in cost of good sold. The EBITDA margin decreased slightly from the same period last year, to 26.2%. Pro forma for the transaction, debt (adjusted for leases) to EBITDA increased to 6.1x from 5.3x at June 30, 2012, as a result of the additional debt. Leverage is within the indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of 5x and higher that characterizes a highly leveraged financial risk profile under our criteria. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, pro forma lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest decreased to 2.1x, from 2.6x. Pro forma cash interest coverage is 2.4x. Our base-case scenario assumes credit metrics improve slightly in 2012 and 2013, as we expect the company to continue its acquisition oriented driven growth strategy.

Capital spending was in line with historical levels, at about 19% of EBITDA for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. We expect 2012 capital expenditures to be in line with management's guidance of about $125 million-$135 million, and we expect West to generate good free operating cash flow in 2012 and 2013. Discretionary cash flow will swing negatively in 2012 as result of the distribution to shareholders. We expect capital spending to trend around the same levels in 2013, as the company makes additional investments in automated services and integration of recent acquisitions. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, excluding the dividend, West converted 31% of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow. In 2013, we expect the company to convert about 30% of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow as result of the higher interest expense.

Liquidity

West has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months, in our view. Our assessment of West's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by 1.2x or more.

-- We expect sources minus uses would be positive, even with an unforeseen 15% to 20% EBITDA decline over the next 12 months.

-- Pro forma for the transaction, compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, in our view, without breaching its maximum leverage covenant test.

-- Because of significant availability under the company's undrawn revolving credit facility, we believe West could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.

-- We believe West has good relationships with its banks and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.

West has sufficient liquidity for normal operating needs. Pro forma for the transaction, sources include cash and cash equivalents of $89 million and full availability under its $400 million revolving credit facility at June 30, 2012. We expect West to generate $190 million to $210 million of free operating cash flow in 2012, and $200 million to $ 220 million in 2013. Working capital uses are not