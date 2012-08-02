(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S.-based business process outsourcer West Corp. intends to issue
$720 million of term loan B debt and $250 million of add-on senior unsecured
notes to refinance upcoming maturities and to pay a $500 million dividend.
-- The financing relieves previous pressure on loan covenants. We expect
covenant headroom to be almost 20% initially.
-- We are rating the proposed term loan B 'BB-' with a recovery rating of
'2'. The proposed notes remain at 'B' with a recovery rating of '5' following
the add-on.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that revenue and
EBITDA growth will be modest over the remainder of 2012 and in 2013, but
should still enable the company to de-lever slightly and maintain sufficient
covenant compliance over the intermediate term.
Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Omaha, Neb.-based
West Corp.'s proposed $720 million incremental secured term loan due 2018 its
issue-level rating of 'BB-' (one notch above than the 'B+' corporate credit
rating on the company). We assigned this debt a recovery rating of '2',
indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for the
bondholders in the event of a payment default.
Following the $250 million add-on, the issue-level rating on the company's now
aggregate $900 million of senior unsecured notes remains at 'B' (one notch
lower than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery
rating on the notes remains at '5', indicating our expectation of modest
(10%-30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The
company plans to use proceeds to refinance the existing $448 million term loan
B tranche due October 2013 and fund a $500 million distribution to
shareholders.
Existing ratings on the company, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating,
were affirmed. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on Omaha, Neb.-based business process outsourcer West Corp.
reflects our expectation that leverage will remain high, in the 5x-6x area
over the intermediate term, as the company continues its acquisition-oriented
growth strategy. This expectation underscores our assessment of West Corp.'s
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria). West has
been an active acquirer of automated services companies as it seeks to expand
its presence in higher-margin areas. We believe West's business risk profile
is "fair," based on its good EBITDA margin and revenue stability. We believe
these dynamics will result in West achieving low- to mid-single-digit
percentage revenue and EBITDA growth, on average, over the intermediate term,
with slightly lower leverage.
West is a business process outsourcer of conferencing services, public safety
services, automated alerts, notifications services, and agent-based and
automated call center services, with operations in the U.S., the U.K., and
many other countries. West's business risk profile is fair, based on its good
EBITDA margin and competitive position in the fragmented, highly competitive
market for communication services. West competes against larger peers with
significant offshore operations, and often against clients' in-house staff.
The market for conferencing services also is competitive, despite higher
margins. West constantly strives to increase call volume and reduce costs to
offset steadily declining pricing. This trade-off will likely have a negative
impact on margins over time. Nonetheless, we believe longer-term trends
generally will continue to favor outsourcers such as West, as companies
continue outsourcing noncore functions to extract operating efficiencies.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect modest revenue and EBITDA growth in
the remainder of 2012 and in 2013, reflecting growth in conferencing and
acquisitions. We expect second-half 2012 revenue and EBITDA growth at a low-
to mid-single-digit percentage rate, as cross-selling and conference minutes
keep growing. These positives partly will be offset by ongoing declines in
conference-minute rates and a weak economy. We expect a slight EBITDA margin
deterioration from continuous pricing pressure.
West's most recent quarterly performance was in line with our expectations.
For the three months ended June 30, 2012, revenue increased 6.3% year over
year, primarily due to acquisitions. Acquisitions contributed about 80% of the
growth during the quarter. Over the same period, EBITDA increased 4.3%, as the
containment of sales, general, and administrative expenses were offset by a
decrease in gross margin. Acquisitions and a revenue mix shift within the
communication services segment, favoring more labor-intense businesses,
contributed to the increase in cost of good sold. The EBITDA margin decreased
slightly from the same period last year, to 26.2%. Pro forma for the
transaction, debt (adjusted for leases) to EBITDA increased to 6.1x from 5.3x
at June 30, 2012, as a result of the additional debt. Leverage is within the
indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of 5x and higher that characterizes a
highly leveraged financial risk profile under our criteria. For the 12 months
ended June 30, 2012, pro forma lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest
decreased to 2.1x, from 2.6x. Pro forma cash interest coverage is 2.4x. Our
base-case scenario assumes credit metrics improve slightly in 2012 and 2013,
as we expect the company to continue its acquisition oriented driven growth
strategy.
Capital spending was in line with historical levels, at about 19% of EBITDA
for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. We expect 2012 capital expenditures to
be in line with management's guidance of about $125 million-$135 million, and
we expect West to generate good free operating cash flow in 2012 and 2013.
Discretionary cash flow will swing negatively in 2012 as result of the
distribution to shareholders. We expect capital spending to trend around the
same levels in 2013, as the company makes additional investments in automated
services and integration of recent acquisitions. For the 12 months ended June
30, 2012, excluding the dividend, West converted 31% of its EBITDA into
discretionary cash flow. In 2013, we expect the company to convert about 30%
of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow as result of the higher interest
expense.
Liquidity
West has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months, in
our view. Our assessment of West's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses
by 1.2x or more.
-- We expect sources minus uses would be positive, even with an
unforeseen 15% to 20% EBITDA decline over the next 12 months.
-- Pro forma for the transaction, compliance with financial covenants
could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, in our view, without breaching its maximum
leverage covenant test.
-- Because of significant availability under the company's undrawn
revolving credit facility, we believe West could absorb low-probability,
high-impact shocks.
-- We believe West has good relationships with its banks and has a
satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
West has sufficient liquidity for normal operating needs. Pro forma for the
transaction, sources include cash and cash equivalents of $89 million and full
availability under its $400 million revolving credit facility at June 30,
2012. We expect West to generate $190 million to $210 million of free
operating cash flow in 2012, and $200 million to $ 220 million in 2013.
Working capital uses are not