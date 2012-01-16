(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'A-2 (sf)' from 'A-3 (sf)' its rating on tranche C of the asset-backed loan (ABL) extended under the Duet Funding Corp. Limited Recourse Loan Series 19 asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction (see list below). Tranches A and B of the ABL have already been redeemed.

The rating on the ABL primarily depends on the credit quality of the underlying trade receivables. The credit quality of this transaction is also affected by the credit quality of the transaction's originator/servicer, as well as that of the bank that provides the bank account. We have reexamined the credit quality of the trade receivables backing the ABL and today raised our rating on the ABL accordingly.

