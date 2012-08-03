(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 15 classes of notes from
eight PUMA Series of Australian RMBS. These transactions are backed by pools of
Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by mortgage managers and
brokers under the PUMA securitisation programme. The rating actions are listed
at the end of this commentary.
The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement levels
are sufficient to support the notes' current ratings, and that the credit
quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pools remain in line with
its expectations. All loans in the underlying portfolios have lenders' mortgage
insurance (LMI) in place, with policies mainly provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage
Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: 'AA-'/Stable) and Genworth
Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. Claims against mortgage insurance have
remained low.
As of end-June 2012, total submitted claims amounted to AUD0.02m, AUD0.4m,
AUD2.8m, AUD4.8m and AUD7.5m for PUMA P-15, S-6, S-7, SFB1 and CRS respectively.
The total amount of pending claims is currently AUD0.3m, AUD0.6m, AUD1.8m and
AUD1m for PUMA S-6, S-7, SFB1 and CRS, respectively. Claims in the PUMA S-7 deal
have been paid in full, although AUD113,000 of other losses were covered by
excess spread rather than by LMI. Claims in PUMA S-6, S-7, SFB1 and CRS have
experienced claims adjustment of respectively AUD1,256, AUD197, AUD464,019 and
AUD88,530, which was covered in full by excess spread. Puma P-16 and P-17 have
experienced no claims so far.
Credit enhancement levels for the Class A notes from PUMA S-6, S-7 and S-9 can
support many multiples of current arrears. PUMA S-6 and S-7 are backed almost
entirely by low-documentation residential mortgage loans, while 44.7% of the
collateral pool of PUMA S-9 comprises low-doc or no-doc loans. Arrears in PUMA
P-15, P-16 and P-17, which are backed by full-documentation loans, are
relatively low, and below Fitch Dinkum Index levels. Low-doc loans continue to
perform worse than full-documentation loans.
As of end-June 2012, 30+ day delinquencies in the full-doc pools accounted for
0.89% (P-15), 1.01% (P-16), and 1.22% (P-17) of the respective pools.
Transactions which included low-doc loans in the mortgage pool have performed
worse, with 30+ days arrears recorded at 5.12% (S-6), 7.28% (S-7), 2.67% (S-9),
and 1.39% (SFB1). However, rated notes currently enjoy a sufficient level of
subordination relative to the arrears levels.
PUMA P-16 and P-17 are currently paying down sequentially, and the Class A
notes' credit enhancement stood at, respectively, 14.3% and 12% at end-June
2012. The Class AB notes in PUMA P-16 and P-17 had credit enhancement of 4.8%
and 4%, respectively. Currently PUMA P-15 pays down pro-rata, and credit
enhancement for the Class A notes was stable at 10.2% at end-June 2012. Credit
enhancement for the Class A notes in S-6, S-7 and SFB1 remained stable at 10%,
16.1% and 6.2%, respectively, due to pro-rata pay-down of notes. Credit
enhancement for the senior notes of the PUMA CRS stood at 6.4%, the level which
the transaction's credit reserve aims to maintain. Credit enhancement for the
subordinated notes was at 1.4%.