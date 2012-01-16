(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 - Taiwan's high-tech sector is likely to invest prudently in 2012 due to the risk of a protracted demand slump, according to a report titled "Industry Report Card: Taiwan's High-Tech Firms Are Hoarding Cash To Cushion Against Weak Demand In 2012," that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published recently.

"Most rated high-tech firms have sufficient financial flexibility to cope with further market turbulence in 2012, but an extended market downturn could still severely damage their credit quality," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Daniel Hsiao. "We expect a growing number of rated Taiwanese high-tech firms to expand their reserves in 2012, to guard against a potentially long market downturn."

Weakening global demand exacerbated existing oversupply problems in 2011, particularly in the liquid crystal display (LCD) panel and dynamic random access memory (DRAM) sectors. A lengthy demand slump could weaken the credit quality of some high-tech sub-sectors and result in market consolidation over the next four quarters.

According to the report, Taiwanese semiconductor foundries have the strongest credit profiles among local high-tech firms, supported by their strong global market positions, leading process technology, and conservative financial policies. However, local DRAM and LCD panel makers are less well equipped to ride out a lengthy market slump.

"We believe that rated DRAM and LCD panel makers will continue to experience very weak performance over the next two quarters due to continued oversupply and weak product pricing," said Mr. Hsiao. "Nonetheless, parent support as well as ample liquidity in Taiwan's financial sector could help to reduce players' liquidity risk."

Local electronics manufacturing service providers have not escaped the impact of volatile global market. The performances of rated firms in this sector are likely to diverge further over the next two quarters, due to players' scale differences, product competitiveness, and cost reducing capability, says the report.