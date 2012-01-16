(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Bagh Bahar Appliances Private Limited (BBAPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by BBAPL's inherently thin EBITDA margins (FY11 (end-March 2011): 1.85%, FY10: 2.47%), low EBITDA interest coverage (FY11: 2.20x) and high financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA: 5.59x in FY11). Margins declined in FY11 due to increased contribution from the low-margin mobile handsets division (FY11: 55%, FY10: 25%) to the total revenue (FY11: INR23,776m, up 96% yoy). Management expects that there will be an equal contribution from BBAPL's home appliances and mobile handsets segments in the near-term.

The ratings are also constrained by the company's high working capital intensity as reflected by its full utilisation of working capital limits in FY11.

The ratings also factor in BBAPL's decade-long relationship with its key supplier -Samsung India Electronics Private Limited (SIEL), and over 10 years of management experience in the distribution of home appliances and mobile handsets.

Negative rating guidelines include appointment of additional distributor by SIEL for consumer appliances and/or an EBITDA interest coverage ratio of below 1.5x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include an EBITDA interest coverage of above 2.2x on a sustained basis.

BBAPL is a distributor of SIEL's home appliances in Pune and Goa, and also a re-distributor of SIEL's mobile handsets in Pune Rural district. It had a total debt of INR261m as on 31 March 2011, mainly consisting of working capital facilities.

Rating actions on BBAPL are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR250m cash credit limit assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR30m non-fund based facilities assigned at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'