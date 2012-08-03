(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 -
-- Sharp recorded huge first quarter operating losses and net losses,
which is worse than our assumptions for maintaining the previous 'BBB+' rating.
-- We have lowered our long-term ratings on Sharp and its overseas
subsidiaries to 'BBB' and placed both long-term and short-term ratings on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We will review the ratings based on the prospects for Sharp's
full-year earnings and potential downside risks to earnings performance.
-- We expect to take up to 90 days to resolve the CreditWatch as we
reassess the company's medium- to long-term business strategy, progress in its
strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision, and its future financial profile
and refinancing plans.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'BBB' its long-term corporate credit and
senior unsecured debt ratings on Sharp Corp. and its overseas subsidiaries, Sharp Electronics
Corp. and Sharp International Finance (U.K.) PLC. The long-term ratings remain
on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on July 27,
2012. At the same time, we also placed the 'A-2' short-term ratings on the
companies on CreditWatch with negative implications. Sharp recorded operating
losses (after depreciation) of JPY94.1 billion and net losses of JPY138.4 billion
in the first quarter of fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), which is worse
than our assumptions for maintaining the previous 'BBB+' rating.
Sharp's first quarter earnings results worsened beyond our expectations. Its
flat-panel TV and LCD panel businesses recorded large operating losses due to
weakened sales in Japan and China, lower capacity utilization at both large
and medium-to-small LCD panel facilities, and inventory adjustments. Its
smartphone and mobile handset business is also suffering from a decline in
sales volume due to intense competition with overseas handset makers and a
shortage in supply of key components. The company also revised down its fiscal
2012 full year forecast to operating losses of JPY100 billion and net losses of
JPY250 billion. The current situation is well below our assumptions for
maintaining the previous rating of 'BBB+'.
The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, based on
Standard & Poor's view that there is continued downward pressure on Sharp's
core businesses. We will review Sharp's business strategy to recover earnings,
and potential downside risks to earnings performance. In assessing Sharp's
business risk profile, we will review future prospects for each of its core
businesses and how the company will benefit from its recent strategic alliance
with Taiwan-based electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
(A-/Stable/--). We will also assess the impact of any additional business
restructuring and its adverse impact on Sharp's financial profile and balance
sheet for fiscal 2012. In addition, we will assess the company's funding and
refinancing plans because it has sizable debt maturities, including JPY200
billion in convertible bonds that mature in September 2013.
We could lower the ratings on Sharp one notch if the company's earnings in
fiscal 2012 worsen even further, or prospects for a recovery in earnings
dampens further. We expect to take up to 90 days to resolve the CreditWatch as
we reassess the company's medium- to long-term business strategy, progress in
its strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision, and its future financial
profile and refinancing plans.
