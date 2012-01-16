(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 16 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the counterparty roles involved in the transaction
following amendments to the transaction documents.
-- We have also reviewed the transaction performance using the latest
available monthly trustee report from December 2011.
-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on all classes of
notes.
-- Skye CLO I closed in March 2004 as a partially funded synthetic CLO
transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all classes of Skye
CLO I Ltd.'s notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our review of the counterparty roles in the
transaction, following amendments Skye CLO I made to the transaction
documents, as well as our review of the transaction's performance using the
latest available monthly trustee report from December 2011. Skye CLO I closed
as a partially funded synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO)
referencing a portfolio of loans to largely U.K. and French corporates.
In December 2011, the issuer made changes to the transaction documents to
allow for the transfer of the cash constituting the note collateral, which had
been deposited at closing with the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS;
A/Stable/A-1) as guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider, to the euro
sub-fund of RBS's Global Treasury Fund PLC (a money market fund currently
rated 'AAAm'). In addition, changes were made to the documents to include a
prefunding obligation by RBS for a portion of the interest payable on the
notes in the event of a downgrade of its short-term rating to 'A-2'.
Therefore, the limitation on the ratings on the senior notes, which we imposed
as a result of our 2010 counterparty criteria, and reflected in our rating
action on July 12, 2011, is no longer applicable (see "Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010, and "S&P Resolves 277 European Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria
CreditWatch Placements (July 12, 2011 Review)," published on July 12, 2011).
In addition, since our last full review in June 2010, Skye CLO I has continued
to amortize sequentially as the transaction is about to enter its fourth year
of amortization. The super senior swap notional was fully amortized in June
2011, turning the transaction into a fully funded synthetic CDO. The class A
notes have started to amortize, and has repaid by about 17% as of the
September 2011 interest payment date (IPD).
As of the December 2011 trustee report, all of the transaction's
overcollateralization tests are in compliance with their respective trigger
levels. Following the cure of the class D overcollateralization ratio test,
the class E notes have resumed interest payments since March 2010. We expect
the remaining outstanding amount of the class E deferred interest to be repaid
over the next two to three IPDs.
The overall portfolio performance has been stable since our last review, with
no further credit events being reported to us. All six of the existing credit
events have cash-settled, resulting in an overall achieved recovery rate of
about 61%. This corresponds to EUR16.84 million of net losses. The reserve
amount, which has built up using excess spread, has covered about 64% of net
losses, while the remainder was covered using drawings from the former GIC
account balance. The current total balance of the rated class A to E notes is
about 77% of the available collateral. We expect repayment of the notes to
continue as the underlying reference portfolio amortizes. This implies that
the balance invested in the money market fund will reduce as equivalent
amounts are withdrawn from the fund to repay the notes.
Compared with our last review, we have observed a slight downward rating
migration as the percentage of assets rated in the 'B' category have
increased, while those rated in the 'BB' category have decreased. We also note
that about 5.3% of asset notional pertaining to one obligor is currently rated
'D'. However, as of the December 2011 trustee report, no credit event has been
called in relation to the respective reference obligations. The transaction
documents limit credit events to bankruptcy and failure to pay. In the event
that a reference obligation is restructured without a prior bankruptcy or
failure to pay, and as a result, the new terms do not fully meet the
eligibility criteria, the exposure is removed from the portfolio. In our
analysis, we have considered the possibility of a credit event being called on
these reference obligations.
Nonetheless, in our view, these developments have been offset by the
substantial deleveraging of the liabilities, and we have observed an increase
in available credit enhancement across the liability structure. As a result of
the above factors, we consider that the levels of credit enhancement available
to the class A, B, C, D, and E notes is now commensurate with higher ratings
than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on these
classes.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available at .