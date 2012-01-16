(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based NHPC Limited's Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' and its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. NHPC's National Short-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.

The affirmation continues to reflect NHPC's strong business model that ensures low off-take risks, through long-term power purchase agreements with state power utilities (SPUs), and stable cash flows by passing all reasonable costs in tariffs. NHPC's ratings benefit from it being India's largest hydropower generator, its government ownership, competitive cost of generating power, consistently meeting operating standards and the rising power deficits.

NHPC is implementing INR313bn capex comprising 10 projects to create 4,502MW of generating capacity, mostly located in the difficult Himalayan region, which is usually prone to time and cost overruns. However, these projects are covered under the favourable 'cost-plus' regulatory regime that lends stability to the cash flows.

The standalone ratings are moderated by the high counter-party risks stemming from weak SPUs, which, however, are mitigated by NHPC's efficient management of receivables from SPUs. Collections from SPUs were 100% in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), but could be lower in FY12 as the financial position of counterparties deteriorates. Nevertheless, impending tariff reforms at the SPU level could help NHPC restore collections back to 100%. The ratings are also moderated by the company's high net debt/EBITDA of 2.9x in FY11 (FY10: 2.1x).

An upgrade of India's sovereign ratings ('BBB-'/Stable) would be likely to lead to an upgrade of NHPC's ratings. A significant improvement in SPUs' financial position will be positive for NHPC's standalone credit profile. Negative rating guidelines include a downgrade of India's sovereign ratings. A significant build-up of dues from customers could affect NHPC's standalone ratings. However, if the company's standalone rating were to become lower than the sovereign's rating, Fitch could rate NHPC one-notch above its standalone rating, reflecting the implied government support.

NHPC is an 86.4% Indian government-owned company, engaged in the domestic construction and operation of hydro-electric power plants. It directly owns and operates 5295MW of capacity across 14 plants. In FY11, it had revenues of INR51bn (FY10: INR52bn) and an EBITDA margin of 71% (FY10: 82%).

Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on NHPC's instruments, as follows:

- INR20bn long-term bond programme: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'

- INR20bn bank loan programme: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'

- INR1.35bn working capital bank loans: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR15bn long-term bond programme: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)(exp)'