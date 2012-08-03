(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 03 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Communaute d'Agglomeration de ----------------- 03-Aug-2012

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jul-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the Communaute d'Agglomeration de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (CASQY) reflect our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for French intercity structures, its "positive" financial management, its very solid budgetary performance, and its strong economic profile.