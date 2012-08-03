(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Communaute d'Agglomeration de ----------------- 03-Aug-2012
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: France
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Jul-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on the Communaute d'Agglomeration de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
(CASQY) reflect our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional
framework for French intercity structures, its "positive" financial
management, its very solid budgetary performance, and its strong economic
profile.