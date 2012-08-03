(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 03 -

Summary analysis -- BT Group PLC --------------------------- 03-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jul-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

17-Feb-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

31-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on U.K. telecommunications provider BT Group PLC (BT) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "intermediate" financial risk profile.