UPDATE 1-Russian retailer Lenta expects consumer spending to stay weak in 2017
* Core profit margin slips to 10.4 pct in 2016 (Adds 2017 store and capex guidance, longer-term targets, share price)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- BT Group PLC --------------------------- 03-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Jul-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
17-Feb-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
31-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on U.K. telecommunications provider BT Group PLC (BT) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "intermediate" financial risk profile.
* Core profit margin slips to 10.4 pct in 2016 (Adds 2017 store and capex guidance, longer-term targets, share price)
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)