(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Vodafone Group PLC ---------------------------- 03-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 92857T
Mult. CUSIP6: 92857W
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-May-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
17-Oct-2005 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-headquartered mobile telecommunications company Vodafone
Group PLC (Vodafone) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of
the group's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk
profile.