Aug 03 -
Summary analysis -- Xella International S.A. ---------------------- 03-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Concrete block
and brick
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Aug-2011 B+/-- B+/--
23-May-2011 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based building materials manufacturer Xella
International S.A. (Xella) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of
the company's "fair" business risk profile, "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile, and "less than adequate" liquidity on account of tightening covenant
headroom.
Xella's "fair" business risk profile reflects its exposure to highly cyclical
end markets, particularly the residential construction industry. The group has
more limited scale and diversity than some of its peers, and exposure to
volatile energy costs. These risks are partially mitigated by Xella's leading
market position at the premium end of the building materials market; strong
growth prospects through increasing market share; and emerging-market
investments.