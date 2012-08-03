BRIEF-PG&E CREATES NEW CALIFORNIA EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION
* PG&E CREATES NEW CALIFORNIA EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION AS PART OF BROADER REALIGNMENT OF THE COMPANY'S STRATEGY, POLICY AND OUTREACH EFFORTS
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 -
Overview
-- The 'BBB/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on Dexia Credit Local (DCL) remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- This is pending the conclusion of the in-depth investigation by the European Commission (EC) into the resolution plan presented by Dexia S.A., DCL's owner, to restructure the bank group.
-- The CreditWatch resolution will depend on our assessment of the likelihood of future support to DCL from the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments, the conditions of the funding guarantees by these governments, and the bank's future capital adequacy and profitability prospects.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on France-based Dexia Credit Local (DCL) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Nov. 23, 2011.
Rationale
We will assess the rating implications for DCL of Dexia S.A.'s resolution plan to restructure the bank group once we have sufficient visibility on the outcome of the European Commission's (EC's) current investigation into the plan. The plan contains the strategy, business plan, and prospects for the Dexia group, with particular focus on the disposal of major operating entities. It also seeks a definitive funding guarantee.
* Caravan Health - enters into agreement with Humana in Kansas, Missouri, arkansas and oklahoma Source text for Eikon:
Feb 16 Ralph Lauren Corp named a Vice Media executive to the newly created role of chief marketing officer and hired Tom Ford International's chief operating officer as a brand president, weeks after the surprise resignation of CEO Stefan Larsson.