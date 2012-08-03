(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA' rating on the following Harris County Flood Control
District (the district), TX bonds:
--$100 million limited tax bonds;
--$580.1 million contract tax revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The limited tax bonds are payable from an annual property tax levy, limited to
$0.30 per $100 assessed valuation for both operations and maintenance (O&M) and
debt service. Contract tax revenue bonds are payable from payments received from
Harris County pursuant to a flood control projects contract. Harris County's
obligation to make the payments is secured by a pledge of its tax levy, limited
to $0.80 per $100 AV.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LARGE FINANCIAL RESERVES: The financial profile of the Harris County Flood
Control District (the district) remains positive, characterized by large
financial reserves, high liquidity levels, and ample taxing margin.
STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT TEAM: As a blended component unit of Harris County
(limited tax and unlimited tax bonds rated 'AAA' by Fitch), the district
benefits from the strong financial management and conservative budgeting
practices of the county's administrative team.
MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE: The district's large and expansive property tax base
should allow the district to address its sizeable capital needs and keep debt
service tax rates at modest levels. The overall debt profile is high and
amortization is well below average. Prudently, the county maintains an entire
year's worth of debt service in reserves.
UNINCORPORATED AREAS GROWING RAPIDLY: Harris County remains one of the fastest
growing counties in the U.S., aided by affordable home prices and ample
developable land. Spurred by an expanding toll road system, the majority of
growth in the last census occurred in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Reliance on these outlying communities on the county to provide services remains
a challenge.
ENERGY SECTOR STILL DOMINANT: While diversification into biomedical research,
aerospace, and international trade via the Port of Houston is evident, energy
and petrochemical manufacturing remain major determinants of employment and tax
base growth.
CREDIT PROFILE
The district is coterminous with Harris County, TX (limited and unlimited tax
bonds rated 'AAA' by Fitch), which includes most of Houston. Created in 1937,
the district's purpose is to control storm and flood waters and to provide
drainage of overflow lands.
The district is administered by the county judge and commissioner's court, which
approves the budget, sets tax rates, and approves contracts on behalf of the
district. The commissioner's court also calls elections and determines when to
issue bonds authorized by the county. The district is managed by an executive
director who is appointed by the commissioner's court and reports through the
county public infrastructure department.
Unincorporated Areas of County Lead Population Gains
Encompassing most of the city of Houston and with a population totaling 4.2
million, Harris County is the largest county in Texas and the third largest in
the nation. The county experienced a large 20% population gain in 2000 - 2010
with a notable 75% of gains occurring in the unincorporated areas.
Before rising last year, falling oil prices took their toll on the job market of
the Houston metropolitan statistical area (MSA), pushing unemployment above 8%
starting in the latter half of 2009. A resurgent energy sector aided economic
recovery starting in 2011 and favorable economic trends prompted the MSA's May
2012 unemployment rate to fall to 6.9%, on par with the state average but well
below the national average of 7.9%.
Large Capital Needs
The district maintains a large rolling $1 billion five-year capital improvement
plan (CIP) for work on 23 watersheds, home buyouts, flood plain acquisitions,
and regional flood control projects. The district's goal is to fund its annual
CIP with $170 million in local funds and $30 million in federal grants. The
local portion of CIP funding was historically provided initially through the
issuance of commercial paper; subsequently, the district refunded the notes with
long-term contract tax revenue bonds, supported by county payments to the
district pursuant to a flood control projects contract. As a result, since
fiscal 2002, the taxing margin has been shifted to the county to fund the
resulting GO debt. However, there are no current plans to issue additional
commercial paper as the county will rely on funds remaining from prior
commercial paper and bond issues, as well as, funds from external sources. The
district will also use pay-go from its property tax levy for the time being.
Elevated Overall Debt Profile
Despite the substantial CIP, the district's direct debt remains very low at only
$163 per capita and 0.2% of market value. The combined principal pay out rate
for the limited tax bonds and the contract tax revenue bonds remains well below
average at 32% in 10 years, structured to minimize any tax rate impact. The
overall debt burden is high at $5,698 per capita and 6.7% of market value. The
district has no current plans to seek voter authorization for GO bonds for which
no authorization remains.
County employees participate in the Texas County and District Retirement System,
a cost sharing multiple employer plan which is adequately funded at 79% using
Fitch-adjusted measures. The county's contribution in fiscal 2011 totaled $89.5
million, equal to 5.4% of general fund spending and transfers out, which Fitch
considers manageable. Employees' other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are
administered by the county's own agent multiple employer healthcare plan which
it funds on a pay-go basis.
Large and Growing Fund Balances
The district's general fund revenues are comprised almost entirely of ad valorem
taxes (93% in fiscal 2011). Financial reserves have been very strong, evidenced
by unreserved balances ranging from 26% -- 103% for fiscal years 2007-2011.
Adjusted for $200 million in other uses related to a refunding, the fiscal 2011
unreserved fund balance equaled a very high 111.4 % of general fund spending.
Liquidity levels have also been substantial, with cash and investments in fiscal
2011 totaling 517 days of operating expenditures.
Preliminary results for fiscal 2012 point to the further expansion of the
district's large reserves. The fiscal 2013 budget is balanced. Notably, the
district's O&M tax rate totals less than $0.03 per $100 TAV, well below the
state cap of $0.30 per $100 TAV. Fitch notes that the county's progress has been
aided by a new financial management team which has developed an impressive
expert system that allows for the quick access of county-wide financial and
personnel information. The system is updated at least weekly and is reportedly
used extensively by management to make budget adjustments.