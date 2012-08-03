(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit du Nord's (CN)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Negative Outlook,
Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and Support Rating at
'1'. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
CN's IDRs are driven by the potential support available from its 100%
shareholder, Societe Generale (SG; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') and are aligned with
SG's. SG's own IDRs are based on potential support available from the French
state in case of need. In Fitch's view this support would flow through to CN, as
an important contributor to the SG group's French retail and commercial banking
network. For this reason, CN's IDRs are equalised with SG's.
CN is core to SG's overall domestic retail banking strategy. CN, which operates
under its own name and through a network of seven regional commercial banks, is
an integral part of SG's French retail business and generates one-quarter of
SG's domestic retail banking operating profit. CN's management is strongly
integrated within SG. CN's credit, market and liquidity risk policies are
overseen by SG, which also provides CN with its expertise in management and risk
tools.
CN is of limited size relative to SG, which makes financial support from SG
easier to provide, even if SG were to undergo some financial stress. This
consideration is a further factor driving Fitch's equalisation of CN's IDRs with
SG's. Unless CN's integration with or strategic importance to SG diminishes,
which is extremely unlikely, CN's IDRs will continue to move in tandem with
SG's.
The Negative Outlook on CN's Long-term IDR is aligned with SG's and indirectly
reflects the Negative Outlook on France's Long-term IDR, given that SG's
Long-term IDR is based on potential support from the French state.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING
CN's Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that there is an extremely high
probability that SG would support CN in case of need, given the full ownership
by SG, CN's strong integration with SG, and its contribution to retail banking
profitability.
The Support Rating would be downgraded if Fitch reassessed SG's propensity to
provide timely support to CN, or if SG's capacity to provide support, as
assessed by its 'A+' Long-term IDR, was significantly altered.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
CN's VR reflects management's ability to deliver recurring profitability in a
difficult operating environment due to its solid retail franchise, sound
business profile, and conservative market and liquidity risk management. It also
factors in a relative dependence -albeit declining- on short-term wholesale
funding, only average asset quality and only acceptable capital ratios.
CN's performance has been consistently satisfactory though the cycle, a trend
which continued in H112 despite slightly declining lending activity. CN's
operating profit (+2.5% in H112) has been supported by rising operating income,
controlled operating costs, and declining loan impairment charges. Fitch
considers that CN should be able to deliver a good performance in H212, given
expected leverage on its recent acquisition of Societe Marseillaise de Credit,
its ability to maintain comfortable margins, and controlled operating costs,
which largely offset loan impairment charges that were higher than peers, and
pressure on interest rates paid on deposits.
CN's credit risk, which is the main risk the bank is exposed to, is of
acceptable quality. Impaired lending accounts for a higher proportion of gross
loans for CN (5.7% at end-H112) than the average for the French retail banks,
mainly because CN has a larger share of higher risk SMEs and professionals in
its loan book. The 55% reserve coverage ratio on impaired loans compares
unfavourably with French retail banks. However, Fitch views it as acceptable
given the bank's track record of low charge-offs.
CN has an acceptable funding profile. It has some dependence on wholesale
short-term funding (around EUR3bn certificate of deposits at end-H112), but the
bank is progressively replacing CDs by medium-term debt. In H112, CN also
focused on reinforcing its stock of unencumbered securities repoable at the ECB
(EUR8bn at end-July 2012), setting aside a comfortable buffer against potential
liquidity pressures. Additionally, CN benefits from a solid retail funding base:
at end-H112 client deposits accounted for two-thirds of CN's funding (excluding
equity), and all of its repo and EUR2.1bn of medium-term notes were placed with
clients. CN is not dependent on SG for its financing.
The agency considers CN's Fitch core capital (8.3% at end-H112), to be only
acceptable in light of the bank's risk profile and below average for its rating
level.
CN's VR would benefit from stronger capital ratios and from lower impaired loan
ratios. Conversely, a marked deterioration in asset quality and/or capital
ratios, or higher liquidity risk, would put pressure on the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A+'