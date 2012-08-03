(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-/RR2' issue rating to Level 3 Financing, Inc.'s (Level 3 Financing) $775 million issuance of 7% senior notes due 2020. Level 3 Financing is a wholly owned subsidiary of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT). The Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for both LVLT and Level 3 Financing is 'B' with a Positive Rating Outlook.

Proceeds from the notes will be used to redeem Level 3 Financing's 8.75% senior notes due 2017 ($700 million principal outstanding as of March 31, 2012). The new notes will rank pari passu with Level 3 Financing's existing senior unsecured indebtedness. LVLT had approximately $8.5 billion of debt outstanding on June 30, 2012.

The new financing extends the company's maturity profile; however, the credit profile has not substantially changed.