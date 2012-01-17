(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based MIL Industries Ltd's (MIL) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook change reflects Fitch's expectation that MIL's financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) would remain high in the near term due to increased debt to fund working capital and depressed EBITDA margins.

Fitch notes that MIL's financial leverage increased to 5.5x in FY11 (year-end March) from 2.6x in FY10 and interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest) fell to 2.4x from 3.8x. This followed a decline in MIL's EBITDA margin to 7.7% from 13.5% due to volatile rubber prices and limited flexibility to pass on rise in input costs as well as greater working capital requirements stemming from major orders booked in the last quarter. In Q1 FY12 MIL reported provisional turnover of INR41.1m and an EBITDA margin of 7.1%.

The ratings continue to be supported by MIL's track record of manufacturing and supplying industrial linings to major players in industries such as fertilisers, chemicals, iron & steel. The ratings also reflect its strength in the specialised polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) lining sector and the growth potential of the high-margin PTFE hose segment.

The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if MIL's leverage falls below 4.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely downgrade may result from MIL's leverage exceeding 5.5x on a sustained basis.

MIL is in the business of providing anti-corrosion and anti-abrasion lining and products-rubber and PTFE lining/products-to the process and flow industry. In FY11, MIL had net turnover of INR181.4m (FY10: INR174m) with operating EBITDA of INR13.9m (FY10: INR23.4m).

Fitch has also affirmed MIL's bank facilities as follows:

- INR22m fund-based working capital limit: affirmed at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR65m non-fund-based facilities: affirmed at 'Fitch A4+ (ind)'