In addition, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to the GBP350 million senior secured notes issued by Elli Finance (UK). The recovery rating on the senior secured notes is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Finally, we assigned our 'B-' issue rating to the GBP175 million senior unsecured notes issued by Elli Investments. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The CCR reflects our view of FSHC's relatively aggressive capital structure following the leveraged buyout by private equity group Terra Firma.

We assess FSHC's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflecting our estimate that FSHC's Standard & Poor's-adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio will be about 8.5x by Dec. 31, 2012. Our estimate includes financial debt of GBP525 million; a shareholder loan of GBP219 million; and about GBP510 million of obligations under operating leases.

Although we view the shareholder loan as debt-like, we recognize its cash-preserving function. Excluding this debt-like instrument, FSHC's financial risk profile would still remain in line with our "highly leveraged" classification, with debt to EBITDA of about 7x by Dec. 31, 2012. Due to FSHC's long debt maturity profile, any future improvement in leverage is likely to result from higher profitability rather than from any reduction in debt, thereby leading to a relatively high cost of funding. This could, in our view, potentially compromise FSHC's operating flexibility.

We estimate that FSHC will achieve adjusted EBITDA of at least GBP140 million in 2012 and 2013. This will cover by 1.6x-1.7x annual cash interest payments of about GBP53 million and an operating lease interest adjustment of about GBP40 million, supported by positive free operating cash flow (FOCF).

We assess FSHC's business risk profile as "fair." We base our view on FSHC's exposure to changes in the U.K. health and social care fee reimbursement system, because payments from both the National Health Service and local authorities account for the majority of FSHC's revenues. In our opinion, the flow of funds to public services will remain restricted for the next 12-18 months as the government curbs its expenditure. This will put pressure on both the volumes and fees of FSHC and other health care and social care operators and will challenge their profitability, especially in an environment of rising cost inflation.

These negative factors are partially offset by FSHC's position as the largest operator of care homes for the elderly in the U.K., with a focus on providing high-dependency services, which command higher fees and should prove more resilient to volume pressure. In addition, the market for elderly care is fragmented and consequently benefits large operators with economies of scale.

In addition, in the currently uncertain economic environment, we view the integration and required improvements in the profitability of assets that FSHC took over from care home provider Southern Cross Healthcare (Southern Cross) in November 2011 as posing operational and financial risks for FSHC. These risks are especially prevalent in the context of what we view as the company's highly leveraged cost structure.

Liquidity

On completion of the acquisition, Terra Firma repaid all FSHC's existing debt of about GBP847 million, including the principal, accrued interest, and other debt-like obligations such as swaps.

We consider FSHC's liquidity under the new capital structure to be "adequate" as defined by our criteria. We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors:

-- We estimate that FSHC's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations, and the available credit facility) over the next 12 months should comfortably exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. Even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%, we believe that net sources would remain positive.

-- The company's debt is in the form of GBP350 million senior secured notes due 2019 and GBP175 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. An additional source of liquidity is a super senior RCF of GBP40 million.

-- We anticipate that the company should be able to generate cash flow from operations of at least GBP50 million per year, covering estimated capital expenditure (capex) of about GBP30 million-GBP46 million per year.

-- We anticipate that the company will be able to comply with its financial covenant under the super senior RCF. We estimate a 2012 year-end cash balance of about GBP15 million.

-- We do not anticipate any cash dividends or returns to shareholders.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the GBP40 million super senior RCF is 'BB-', three notches above the corporate credit rating on FSHC. The recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', indicating our expectation of full (100%) recovery for super senior lenders in the event of a payment default.

The issue rating on the GBP350 million senior secured notes is 'B+', two notches above the long-term corporate credit rating on FSHC. The recovery rating on the notes is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The issue rating on the GBP175 million senior unsecured notes is 'B-', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on FSHC. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The issue and recovery ratings on the senior unsecured notes are constrained by their unsecured nature and their contractual and structural subordination to sizable debt facilities. Despite numerical coverage exceeding 50%, we have assigned a recovery rating of '4' to the unsecured notes, principally to reflect the substantially unsecured and subordinated position of the notes in the capital structure (other than the subordinated security described below).

The recovery rating reflects our view that there is a moderate risk of recovery proceeds being diluted as a result of the use of two 100%-owned Luxembourg companies outside the senior notes' restricted group to downstream the proceeds of the unsecured notes into the restricted group. (The restricted group comprises the subsidiaries of the issuer, Elli Investments.)

The relevant intercompany proceeds loans and the bank accounts of Carmel Capital VIII--one of the Luxembourg companies--are pledged in favor of both the secured and unsecured noteholders (the latter on a second-ranking basis), as are the shares of Carmel Capital IX--the second Luxembourg company. However, shares in Carmel Capital VIII are not pledged to either the secured or unsecured noteholders. In our view, the ownership of the Luxembourg companies outside the restricted group and the existence of other (subordinated) shareholder liabilities at Carmel Capital VIII could create some additional complexities in any insolvency process, should enforcement at this level be required.

We believe that recoveries for the senior unsecured noteholders depend principally on their subordinated guarantees and their rights under an intercreditor agreement that ranks the guarantees ahead of intercompany loan claims in the event of enforcement. According to the intercreditor agreement, the intercompany loan claims rank ahead of the shareholder loan claims. We see this as further protection for the senior unsecured noteholders, who benefit from a second-ranking pledge (behind the secured noteholders) over these intercompany loans.

Our view is that these structural features could add a layer of complexity and risk to any enforcemen