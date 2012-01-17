(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 - Iceland's planned resumption of foreign currency auctions, in which the Icelandic
Central Bank (ICB) is offering to exchange kronur for a total of EUR100m, are a step towards
the eventual unwinding of capital controls and the restoration of sovereign creditworthiness,
Fitch says.
The auctions' aim to enhance Iceland's attractiveness to foreign investors and
reduce the Treasury's refinancing needs. However, currency controls imposed in
late 2008 still trap about USD3.8bn of non-resident investments in Icelandic
kronur, and the inability to repatriate capital remains a material constraint on
the sovereign rating.
The ICB announced its capital account liberalisation strategy in March 2011. A
key challenge for the Icelandic authorities remains to fully unwind capital
controls without destabilising the currency and triggering renewed macroeconomic
instability. Preparations for this are encouraging. The authorities have
accumulated sufficient deposits to more than cover domestic public debt
redemptions in 2012, while foreign exchange reserves stood at an historical high
of around USD8.5bn at end-2011.
There are also clear signs of economic recovery: real GDP rose by 4.8% year on
year in Q311. The country issued a USD1b bond last year, which showed that it
can access the international debt markets again. In addition, we expect the
general government debt-to-GDP ratio to start falling after its recent peak of
about 100%.
A full recovery, however, is still some way off. On the structural side, risks
remain in the financial system and we believe that the resolution of Icesave, an
offshore branch of Landesbanki, will be a long and protracted legal process.
Until significant uncertainty associated with Icesave is resolved, Iceland will
find it hard to normalise relations with international creditors.
Iceland is also exposed to a potential downturn in the eurozone, which could
derail its economic recovery.