(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tamweel PJSC's
(Tamweel) USD300m five-year fixed rate guaranteed trust
certificates, issued by Tamweel Funding III under its USD1bn
Trust Certificate Issuance Programme a Long-term rating of 'A'.
The rating is solely driven by Dubai Islamic Bank's
(DIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'A'. DIB is
the guarantor under this series of certificates as set out in
the transaction documents.
While certain transaction documents relating to this issue,
including the guarantee, being governed by English law, may not
be enforceable under any applicable law, including, without
limitation, Dubai law or UAE federal law, Fitch's rating for the
guaranteed certificates reflects the agency's belief that DIB
would stand behind its obligations under the transaction
documents.
By assigning a rating to the certificates, Fitch does not
express an opinion on the sukuk structure's compliance with
sharia principles.
Established in 2003, Dubai-based Tamweel is a leading
sharia-compliant residential mortgage company 58% owned by DIB
(which is in turn 30% owned by the Investment Corporation of
Dubai, the investment arm of the Dubai government).
A full list of Tamweel's and DIB's ratings is available on
www.fitchratings.com.