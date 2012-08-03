(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Procter & Gamble Co. (AA-/Stable/A-1+) are not currently affected by the company's announcement that it will resume share repurchases in fiscal 2013. The company now plans to buy back $4 billion of stock in fiscal 2013, similar to levels repurchased in fiscal 2012. The buybacks are expected to be funded through free cash flow generation and potentially a moderate amount of incremental debt.

Despite potentially higher debt levels, we do not view the company's announcement as a material departure from its existing financial policy, which we continue to view as moderate. Although we expect cash flow metrics will be below levels indicative of the company's "modest" financial risk profile (which includes maintaining a ratio of funds from operations to total debt between 45% to 60%), our view of the company's financial risk profile is still supported by the company's substantial and steady cash flow generation, in addition to its cash on hand and our view that the company will continue to maintain "strong" liquidity over the next two to three years. We also expect that the company will be able to manage this share repurchase activity to maintain credit measures consistent with our expectations. This includes maintaining a ratio of total debt to EBITDA in the 2x area, and funds from operations to total debt close to 40%. Although the company's operating performance was below our expectations in fiscal 2012, we believe that the company's recent restructuring efforts should help boost profitability in fiscal 2013.